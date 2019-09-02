Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma – India’s Test Mainstay Turns 31

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, who made his international debut in 2007 in the longest format of the game, turns 31 today.

In 91 Test matches, the Delhi-born pacer has taken 275 wickets at an average of 33.15 and a strike rate of 63.1.

Ishant was also a part of the limited-overs sides early in his career but hasn’t played an ODI since 2016 and a T20I since 2013.

His ability to bowl consistently from one end and find the right lines and lengths have seen him become a key part of the Test side in recent times.

He might not always be among the wickets but the lanky pacer is adept at building pressure and bowling long spells on a consistent basis.

On Sunday (September 1) he became the Indian pacer with the most number of Test wickets outside of Asia with 156 wickets, surpassing the tally of Kapil Dev (155).

He is still quite a few wickets away from the man who has taken the most wickets for India outside of Asia – Anil Kumble tops that list with 200 – but one wouldn’t bet against Ishant toppling that record either.

Ishant will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with a Test win over West Indies at Kingston, with India needing 8 wickets on the final day to seal the victory and a 2-0 series clean sweep.

India's pacers struck twice after Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries to leave them eight wickets away from completing a series sweep in the second Test against West Indies.

At stumps, West Indies were 45 for 2 chasing 468 with Darren Bravo (18*) and Shamarh Brooks (4*) in the middle. India bowled West Indies out for 117 and then scored 168 for 4 declared in their second innings.

