Happy Birthday, Ishant Sharma: Top Bowling Performances of the Dehli Pacer in Test Cricket

Team India’s pace spearhead in the Test format, Ishant Sharma turns 33 on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Standing at 6’4", the lanky pacer has come a long way to become a part of the Indian cricket team. Sharma has been the mainstay of the Indian pace attack in Tests, especially after Zaheer Khan retired from international cricket. He made his debut in 2007 against Bangladesh in Mirpur, has played in 103 Tests and claimed 311 wickets. He has taken 10 four-wicket and 11 five-wicket hauls so far. The speedster also has 115 wickets to his name from 80 outings in one-day International (ODIs), while he took eight wickets in 14 T20 Internationals (T20Is).

On his 33rd birthday, here’s a look at some of his inspiring performances in the longest format of the game:

6/51 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2011

After Team India were bowled out for 201, the lanky pacer led the attack to claim astonishing figures of 6/51 in the first innings, which led to home side folding at 190. He returned to claim four more (4/53) in the second essay, to claim a 10 for 108 haul, which is the fourth-best for an Indian bowler in an away Test. The match ended in a draw, but Sharma was awarded man of the match.

7/74 vs England, Lord’s 2014

After going wicketless in the first innings, Sharma produced one of the most memorable spells in the history of Indian fast bowling in the second Test at Lord’s. The veteran pacer ripped apart English batsmen as he took seven wickets and helped India to complete a 95-run victory on the final day. He was adjudged as man of the match.

6/51 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2014

After losing the first Test by a mere 40 runs in Auckland, India badly needed a good start in the second Test against New Zealand. Sharma took 6/51 to skittle the Kiwis for 192 in the first innings. The second innings featured some big scores from the hosts, including a triple century from Brendon McCullum. However, Virat Kohli scored a sparkling century to make sure India didn’t lose the Test.

5/54 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (SSC), 2015

Although opener Cheteshwar Pujara got the Man of the Match, it was Sharma’s spell of 5/54 which gave Team India a match winning 100-plus lead in the first innings. He took 3/32 in the second innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4/69 to help India wrap up the series decider with a 117-run win, their first away series victory in four years.

5/51 vs England, Birmingham, 2018

Apart from Lord’s 2014 innings, the speedster produced a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out England on 180 on day three of the series opener. Sharma ran through England’s middle and lower order to claim figures of 5/51, his eighth five-wicket haul. However, Team India lost the match by 31 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here