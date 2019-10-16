Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Happy Birthday Jacques Kallis: South African Cricket Legend Turns 44

South African great Jacques Kallis celebrates his 44th birthday today, 16th October.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
South African great Jacques Kallis celebrates his 44th birthday today, 16th October. He's considered one of the all time great all-rounders of the game, who made 25,534 runs across all formats and also took a whopping 577 wickets.

Kallis was named Player of the Year and Test Player of the Year at the ICC Awards in October 2005. In the 2007 World Cup, he was South Africa's highest run scorer, with 485 runs.

Kallis was known for his lethal ability with both bat and ball, with few players in the history of cricket coming as close to him in terms of excellence in both skill-sets. Although Kallis did not play much T20 cricket, he did turn out for IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first season of the tournament.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more