Happy Birthday, Jason Roy: Top 5 Batting Performance of England Batsman

Jason Roy is a hard-hitting opening batsman and he is the synonym of England’s new policy of playing an aggressive brand of cricket. He was the crucial member of the English side that won their first-ever World Cup in 2019 after a wait of over 40 years. He was also the X-factor that the England side desperately needed in the 2015 World Cup. He made his debut for England in September 2014. While Roy has failed to do well in first-class cricket, the South African born cricketer has carved a niche for himself in the limited-overs game.

And as Roy celebrates his 31st birthday, here we take a look at his top five best batting performances:

Roy 180 vs Australia (2018)

Roy scored a sublime 180 against England’s traditional rival Australia in 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the tourist defeated the Aussie squad by five wickets in the first ODI of five-match series. It was also the highest individual score by an England player in one-dayers.Roy achieved this feat by surpassing Alex Hales’ previous mark of 171.

Roy 162 vs Sri Lanka (2016)

Chasing a mammoth 306 runs to win, Roy hammered a quickfire 162 runs off just 118 balls as England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets via the DLS method. His blistering knock was laced with 13 fours and three sixes. It is also the fourth-highest ODI score by an England batsman.

Roy 153 vs Bangladesh (2019)

The batsman was in terrific form during England’s 2019 World Cup campaign. He started the tournament by scoring a quickfire fifty against South Africa before smashing a majestic 153 against Bangladesh. The scoreis also England’s eighth overall and third-highest score in the World Cup.

Roy struck 14 fours and five sixes as England posted an imposing total of 386 runs in front of Bangladesh. In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 280 and in the process, lost the game by 106 runs.

Roy 123 vs West Indies (2019)

Roy’s another highest score has come against West Indies at Bridgetown in 2019. The batsman was at his drastic best as he hammered West Indies bowlers all over the parkbefore he was removed by Devendra Bishoo in the 27th over. However, he has done his work by then. Royscored a magnificent 123 runs off 85 balls with the help of 15 fours and three sixes as England defeated West Indies by six wickets.

Roy 120 vs Australia (2018)

Roy is counted among England’s best white-ball cricket and he has played some of the best knocks of his career against the bitter rivals Australia. And in 2018, during Australia’s tour of England, he once again showed his class against the World-class Aussie bowling line-up.He scored 120 runs off 108 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes as England defeated Australia by 38 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here