Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Here are His Top 5 Bowling Performances

Having debuted in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals in 2015–16 series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his birthday on December 6. The Indian international cricketer who plays in all formats of the game for the national side is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England, and Australia during the same calendar year.

On the bowler's birthday, here's taking a look at the top 5 bowling performances.

Bumrah's Test Hat-trick

Back in 2019, Bumrah became the third bowler in Test Cricket to take a hat-trick after he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies. This was only the 44th instance in the history of Test Cricket that a bowler took a hat-trick.

Bumrah against Australia

Bumrah made his presence felt internationally with an amazing performance against Australia in Adelaide. The batsmen had put up a score of 188. Bumrah did not allow Australia to pick up the pace by dismissing David Warner early in the game and also got James Faulkner and Cameron Boyce out.

Bumrah vs New Zealand

The match saw Bumrah being used as death over bowler. The young player fulfilled his role by taking the wickets of Devcich, Southee and Henry. Bumrah's three-wicket haul completely to turn the game for New Zealand, who otherwise looked like they were set for a big total.

Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart Delhi Capitals

During IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart Delhi Capitals' middle order in the first qualifier to help his team reach the finals. Capitals was already down with Trent Boult sending Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane back to the stand for ducks. Bumrah sped things up by knocking out the DC batting order in its entirety. Bumrah not only managed to send back an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, but also sent SC skipper Shreyas Iyer packing. He dismissed Marcus Stoinis as well, along with Daniel Sams.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Rajasthan Royals

Another high ranking bowling spell by Bumrah saw him take the wicket of Steve Smith as well as the dangerous Rahul Tewatia. Bumrah also dismissed Jofra Archer and rounded off his evening by sending Ankit Rajpoot back to the stands

