Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Here are His Top 5 Bowling Performances

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended519/7(145.0) RR 3.58
NZ
WI138/10(145.0) RR 3.58
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 134 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Here are His Top 5 Bowling Performances
Having debuted in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals in 2015–16 series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his birthday on December 6.
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Having debuted in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals in 2015–16 series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his birthday on December 6. The Indian international cricketer who plays in all formats of the game for the national side is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a Test innings in South Africa, England, and Australia during the same calendar year.
On the bowler's birthday, here's taking a look at the top 5 bowling performances.
Bumrah's Test Hat-trick
Back in 2019, Bumrah became the third bowler in Test Cricket to take a hat-trick after he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies. This was only the 44th instance in the history of Test Cricket that a bowler took a hat-trick.
Bumrah against Australia
Bumrah made his presence felt internationally with an amazing performance against Australia in Adelaide. The batsmen had put up a score of 188. Bumrah did not allow Australia to pick up the pace by dismissing David Warner early in the game and also got James Faulkner and Cameron Boyce out.
Bumrah vs New Zealand
The match saw Bumrah being used as death over bowler. The young player fulfilled his role by taking the wickets of Devcich, Southee and Henry. Bumrah's three-wicket haul completely to turn the game for New Zealand, who otherwise looked like they were set for a big total.
Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart Delhi Capitals
During IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart Delhi Capitals' middle order in the first qualifier to help his team reach the finals. Capitals was already down with Trent Boult sending Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane back to the stand for ducks. Bumrah sped things up by knocking out the DC batting order in its entirety. Bumrah not only managed to send back an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, but also sent SC skipper Shreyas Iyer packing. He dismissed Marcus Stoinis as well, along with Daniel Sams.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Rajasthan Royals
Another high ranking bowling spell by Bumrah saw him take the wicket of Steve Smith as well as the dangerous Rahul Tewatia. Bumrah also dismissed Jofra Archer and rounded off his evening by sending Ankit Rajpoot back to the stands
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking