Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Pace Spearhead Turns 26

Considered to be a generational talent by the great Ian Bishop, Bumrah made his limited overs debut against Australia in T20Is and ODIs on the tour of 2016 and made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018.

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Currently recovering from injury and in the process afforded a much needed break, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah turns 26 years old on December 6, and will be able to enjoy the day away from the field even as his teammates take on West Indies in Hyderabad.

Bumrah grabbed eyeballs first with his unorthodox action, and then his bowling skills. Armed with an anomalous, sling-arm action and natural pace, the peculiar release point of Bumrah's deliveries makes it hard for batsmen to pick him.

Bumrah in 12 Tests has taken 62 wickets, and has 103 scalps from 58 ODIs. In T20 cricket, he turns out for the IPL champions Mumbai Indians and is one of Rohit Sharma's most trusted weapons, and plays the same role for the Indian team under Virat Kohli.

In T20Is, Bumrah has 51 wickets from 42 games and in T20s otherwise he has 174 dismissals from 149 games.

The ace bowler is only likely to return to action against New Zealand in the beginning of next year.

