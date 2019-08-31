Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath: A Lookback at Former India Pacer's Career

On this day in 1969, former India pace bowler Javagal Srinath was born. Currently an ICC match referee, Srinath is widely considered to be one of the best fast bowlers India has ever produced.
He was the first Indian fast bowler to take more than 300 wickets in ODI cricket and was also the second Indian pace bowler after 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets.
Srinath was considered India's frontline pace bowler right up until his retirement. This was more true after Dev's retirement as he led the Indian fast bowling attack for more than nine years thereafter.
Srinath is currently India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 315 wickets - second only to Anil Kumble's haul of 337 - and he was also the first bowler to take 300 ODI wickets for India.
He played in four World Cups for India (1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003) and took 44 wickets in those tournaments, making him the the joint highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup competition with Zaheer Khan, who took the same number of wickets in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 tournaments.
Srinath retired from international cricket after the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, where India lost in the final to Australia.
