Happy Birthday Jaydev Unadkat: Memorable Bowling Performances of the Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAYDEV UNADKAT: Jaydev Unadkat is one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Unadkat has donned the Indian jersey 18 times across all formats of the game and has considerable experience in international cricket. Sadly, the left-arm seamer is not on the radar of the national selectors for quite some time and last played for India in a T20I against Bangladesh in T20I.

Despite the setbacks, Unadkat has continued to play his trade in the IPL and domestic circuit. The Mumbai Indians bowler became the highest wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season. On his 32nd birthday, let us take a look at some of his memorable spells in international cricket and the IPL.

3/38 in a T20I, India vs Bangladesh, March 8, 2018

Jaydev Unadkat produced a match-winning spell of 3/38 against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Tri-Series. In the first innings, Unadkat took the key wickets of Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman to restrict Bangladesh to just 139 runs. India went on to win the match due to Unadkat’s exploits with the ball.

3/26 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, April 17, 2010

Unadkat announced himself on the big stage with a magical spell against Rajasthan Royals in the 53rd match of IPL 2010. The left-arm seamer tore through the Rajasthan batting line-up by dismissing the dangerous Naman Ojha and Yusuf Pathan. Unadkat then went on to dismiss Abhishek Raut. For his impressive show with the ball, Unadkat won the man of the match award.

3/32 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, April 21, 2014

Jaydev Unadkat produced one of his finest spells in IPL in the seventh season against Chennai Super Kings. In the first innings, Unadkat dismissed big-hitting Brendon McCullum cheaply. Unadkat then got the prized wicket of MS Dhoni who was looking dangerous. Although Delhi lost the match, Unadkat will remember this match for a long time.

5/30 Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 6, 2017

His best IPL season came in 2017 when he scalped 24 wickets over the course of the tournament. Playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Unadkat obliterated the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pune could only muster 148 runs in their 20 overs.

In what seemed like a fairly comfortable chase, Unadkat turned the tide in Pune’s favour with a spectacular performance. Yuvraj Singh was his first victim followed by Naman Ojha. With the match hanging on the knife edge in the ultimate over of the match, Unadkat scalped a hat-trick to win the game for Pune.

5/25 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, May 10, 2013

Against the Delhi Capitals in 2013, came Unadkat’s best IPL performance where he recorded his first five wicket haul in the IPL. The speedster was representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore who batted first and put up 179 runs on the board. Delhi seemed confident of chasing down the target with a formidable batting line-up.

But Unadkat stood like a wall in their way. He derailed the run chase by dismissing both Virender Sehwag and Mahela Jayawardene inside the powerplay. In the end, the match came down to the last over. Unadkat bowled brilliantly in the death and dismissed Morne Morkel to give Bangalore a hard-fought victory.

