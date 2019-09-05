Happy Birthday Jemimah Rodrigues - Rising Star Turns 19

India's rising star Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday (September 5).
Jemimah is multitalented; she has represented her state Maharashtra in age-group Hockey tournaments apart from being a star in cricket. She can play the guitar and entertain her teammates too!
Jemimah played for Maharashtra Under-19 cricket team when she was just 12, and rose rapidly. She made her debut for India in February last year when she was just 17. She has played 10 ODIs and 25 T20Is, scoring six fifties in all. She was also a part of the Indian side for the ICC Women's World T20 last year.
Wishing her as she turned 19, the ICC posted a video of her from that tournament where she speaks about her rise through the ranks.
💬 "I can't give an excuse that I'm too young or I'm too small."Happy 19th birthday to 🇮🇳's Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the most exciting young cricketers today 👏#HappyBirthday | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/bdtYyl8aa2— ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019
💬 "I can't give an excuse that I'm too young or I'm too small."
Happy 19th birthday to 🇮🇳's Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the most exciting young cricketers today 👏#HappyBirthday | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/bdtYyl8aa2
— ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019
Here's wishing @JemiRodrigues a very happy birthday 🎂🍰To many more runs and a year full of happiness.Here's reliving her 50 against Australia 😊 pic.twitter.com/ewxtj7OclB— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2019
Here's wishing @JemiRodrigues a very happy birthday 🎂🍰
To many more runs and a year full of happiness.
Here's reliving her 50 against Australia 😊 pic.twitter.com/ewxtj7OclB
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2019
Jemimah took another big step towards becoming a star when she was signed up by Yorkshire Diamonds for the just concluded Kia Super League in England. She impressed straightaway, scoring 401 runs from 10 innings including a century to become the second highest run-getter.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Happy Birthday Jemimah Rodrigues - Rising Star Turns 19
India's rising star Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday (September 5).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings