THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

189/4 (51.2)

Australia
v/s
England
England

MIN. 90.4 Overs Left Today
AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

232/5 (82.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

MIN. 8.0 Overs Left Today

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Happy Birthday Jemimah Rodrigues - Rising Star Turns 19

India's rising star Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday (September 5).

September 5, 2019
Jemimah is multitalented; she has represented her state Maharashtra in age-group Hockey tournaments apart from being a star in cricket. She can play the guitar and entertain her teammates too!

Jemimah played for Maharashtra Under-19 cricket team when she was just 12, and rose rapidly. She made her debut for India in February last year when she was just 17. She has played 10 ODIs and 25 T20Is, scoring six fifties in all. She was also a part of the Indian side for the ICC Women's World T20 last year.

Wishing her as she turned 19, the ICC posted a video of her from that tournament where she speaks about her rise through the ranks.

Jemimah took another big step towards becoming a star when she was signed up by Yorkshire Diamonds for the just concluded Kia Super League in England. She impressed straightaway, scoring 401 runs from 10 innings including a century to become the second highest run-getter.

