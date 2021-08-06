Happy Birthday Jesse Ryder: Top Innings of Former New Zealand All-rounder

Happy Birthday Jesse Daniel Ryder. He is one of the most talented cricketers ever produced by New Zealand. The 37-year-old, who featured in all formats of the game, has a lot of memorable knocks under his belt. Ryder smashed 1269 Test runs in 18 matches along with scoring 1362 runs in the One Day International format in 42 innings. However, it is also true that the Masterton-born didn’t translate his true potential in the International circuit and the same resulted in him retiring early from the gentleman’s game. As Jesse turns 37 years old, let’s revisit some of his brilliant knocks for New Zealand.

104 vs West Indies, Queenstown Events Centre, 2014

Ryder scored the fastest century in his ODI career during the third One Day International of the five-match series against West Indies in January 2014. Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 283 runs on the scoreboard courtesy of Ryder and Corey Anderson. Ryder smashed a stunning 104 runs off just 51 deliveries. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries and 5 maximums. Corey was another centurion for the Kiwis as he added 131 runs to the scoreboard. Chasing 284, West Indies collapsed at 124 for New Zealand to win by 159 runs.

201 vs India, McLean Park, 2009

Ryder’s first and the only double century in the purest format of the game came during the second Test of the three-match series against India. Batting first in the innings, Ryder stole all the limelight by playing a terrific knock of 201 runs off 328 deliveries. His exploits helped New Zealand in posting 619 runs on the scoreboard. India managed to score 305 and 476 runs in the second and third match respectively. In the end, the game ended in a draw with Ryder taking home the Man of the Match Award.

103 vs India, in Ahmedabad, 2010

Ryder’s another fine performance in the purest format of the game came during a Test match against India in Ahmedabad in 2010. Following the score of 487 stitched by India in the first innings, New Zealand posted 459 runs on the scoreboard. Kane Williamson and Ryder were the two centurions for the visitors. While Williamson added 131 runs, Ryder played an innings of 103 off 205 deliveries. India added another 266 runs in the third innings. In reply, New Zealand scored 22 for one and thus the Test match ended in a draw.

107 vs Pakistan, Eden Park, 2011

The 37-year-old New Zealand batsman played another terrific knock for his country against Pakistan in 2011. The first innings saw New Zealand producing a decent batting effort and posting 311 runs in their 50 overs. Ryder was the top scorer for the Kiwis as he registered another 100+ score in the One Day format. The middle-order batsman faced 93 balls and scored 107 runs with the help of seven boundaries and six maximums. The spectacular performance by Ryder helped New Zealand in scripting a victory by 57 runs.

