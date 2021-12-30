Happy Birthday Joe Root: Top 5 Best Performances of England Skipper In Test

England cricket men’s cricket team had a horrendous run in the Test cricket this year. They were hammered by India home (one Test remaining) and away in the longest format of the game. However, despite England’s dismal run of later, their skipper Joe Root has been dismantling one record for another in red-ball format this year.

Root has been England’s best cricketer in the format for quite some time now. And, on his birthday, here we take a look at his top 5 best performances in the format:

254, 71* & 1/0 vs Pakistan in Manchester (2016)

Arguably Root’s most balanced performance in Test came in 2016 against Pakistan in Manchester. Root played a marathon innings of 254 runs as England posted a mammoth total of 589/8 in the first innings. He spent over ten hours at the crease and faced 406 balls to score his highest score in Test.

He scored an unbeaten 71 runs in the second innings and bagged one wicket as England defeated Pakistan by 330 runs.

218 & 40 vs India in Chennai (2021)

Root was the pick of the batter for England during their forgettable tour of India this year in February. England lost the four-match Test series 1-3, but Root impressed everyone with his batting prowess. He scored 258 runs (218 in the first innings and 40 in second) in the second Test as England defeated India by 227 runs to record their solitary win in the series. He was also the player of the match in the Chennai Test.

226 vs New Zealand in Hamilton (2019)

Root played a gritty knock of 226 runs in the second innings of the Hamilton Test against New Zealand to help England draw the match. He spent over 10.5 hours at the crease and faced 441 deliveries by New Zealand bowlers. Root’s knock was studded with 22 fours and one six.

190 vs South Africa at Lord’s (2017)

Root’s best performance against South Africa in Test came in 2017 when he smashed a breath-taking 190 at the iconic Lord’s stadium of London. Root walked to bat at number 4 after the early departure of their openers left his side reeling at 17/2. During the match, he had several small partnerships with his teammates to take England to a mammoth total of 458 runs. England won the match by 211 runs.

180 & 2/9 vs Australia at Lord’s (2013)

Root has smashed several memorable hundreds at Lord’s stadium. However, his most memorable knock at the venue came during the early stage of his career against England’s traditional rivals Australia. He scored 180 runs and picked two wickets in the match as England recorded a thumping 347 runs victory over Australia. Root’s knock came off 338 balls and was laced with 18 fours and two sixes.

