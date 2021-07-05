Happy Birthday, John Wright: Lesser-known Facts About NZ Legend & Former India Coach

Born on July 5, 1954, former New Zealand legendary batsman John Wright celebrates his birthday today. He is one of the highly successful coaches of numerous International and domestic cricket teams including India. As he turns 67 today, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

1. Wright hails from Darfield, a small township on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand.

2. Making his international debut in 1978 against England, Wright is the first Kiwi to score 5000 runs in Test Cricket.

3. He was a stubborn, languid opening batsman who liked to take his time when it came to his battings. He was noted as a tenacious batsman.

4. He was nicknamed “shake" because of his packing technique.

5. In the 1980s, when cricket was dominated by the Caribbean, the hardworking Kiwi was at his peak and became the batsman who scored hundreds against all opponents he played against.

6. In 1980, during a match against Australia, he became the second player in history to score an eight off one ball in a Test. He managed the score by running four and collecting four overthrows.

7. At an average under 40, Wright has 12 Test centuries in 85 matches, with a highest of 185 against India.

8. Towards the end of his career, the cricketer adopted an unconventional batting stance. He would stand with the bat raised in parallel to the ground, unlike the orthodox stance in which batsmen keep the bat in line with their legs, perpendicular to the ground while facing the bowler.

9. After retiring in 1993 after a series against Australia, he took up a career in sales.

10. After working as a coach for Kent County Cricket Club, Wright took up coaching for Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2005. He became India’s first foreign coach. He even coached New Zealand from 2010 to 2012.

