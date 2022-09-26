Happy Birthday Jonny Bairstow: Top 5 Innings of England Wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JONNY BAIRSTOW: The year 2019 has been the most fruitful one in England cricketer Jonny Bairstow’s career. Bairstow not only displayed scintillating batting in 2019 to guide England cricket team to their maiden World Cup title but he also made his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL). It did not take too much time for Bairstow to establish his class in IPL.

The English wicketkeeper made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a commendable innings of 39 in his first IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. In IPL 2022, he was part of Punjab Kings. Bairstow has so far scored 1291 runs in IPL after playing 39 matches. As Bairstow celebrates his 33rd birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top-five innings in IPL.

114 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Bairstow claimed his maiden IPL century when had played a magnificent knock of 114 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. This is also his highest score in IPL. Bairstow’s innings comprised 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Hyderabad had eventually won the match by 118 runs.

97 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

In the very next season, Bairstow had played another fabulous knock against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He scored 97 runs off 55 balls to help Hyderabad in reaching a mammoth total of 201. Hyderabad had ultimately won the match by 69 runs.

80 not out vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019

Bairstow had displayed terrific batting against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019. In that match, he scored 80 (not out) runs in just 43 balls. His gutsy batting helped Hyderabad in successfully chasing a target of 160.

66 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

In last season’s IPL, Bairstow’s blistering knock of 66 had helped Punjab Kings in scripting a 54-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bairstow had smashed four boundaries and seven sixes during his splendid innings.

48 vs Delhi Capitals, 2019

In 2019 IPL, Bairstow had played a match-winning knock of 48 off just 28 balls against Delhi Capitals. He had slammed nine boundaries and one six in the game.

