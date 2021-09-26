Happy Birthday, Jonny Bairstow: Top 5 Performances of England Cricketer

Swashbuckling England cricketer Jonny Bairstow has carved a niche for himself in England’s national set-up with his performance. The combative stumper is the son of veteran England wicketkeeper David Bairstow. And, contrary to the popular beliefs, Bairstow’s cricketing journey has not been an easy one, especially with dashing English batter Jos Buttler in contention for keeping the wickets. However, Bairstow managed to make a name for himself with his prolific run-scoring for Yorkshire County and soon he was knocking on the doors of ECB selectors.

On Sunday as Bairstow celebrates his 31st birthday; here we take a look at his top five performances:

141* runs off 114 balls, Venue: Southampton vs West Indies (2017)

Bairstow’s highest score in the one-dayers came against West Indies at Southampton in 2017. Batting second, England were chasing a mammoth total of 289 runs to win in the fifth and last ODI match of five-match series against West Indies. However, Bairstow made the mockery out of West Indies’ target as he smashed the visiting bowlers all over the park. He scored a blistering 141 runs off 114 balls with the help of 17 fours as England won the match by nine wickets.

139 runs off 92 balls, Venue: Nottingham vs Australia (2018)

Bairstow played one of the most incredible innings of his career on June 19, 2018, as England recorded the highest score in men’s ODI – 481 – against Australia. Batting first, Jason Roy and Bairstow gave the hosts team a flying start as the duo added 159 runs for the first wicket in 19.3 overs.

Bairstow scored 139 runs off 92 balls in that match as England posted 481/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Australia managed to score just 239 runs as England won the match by 242 runs.

138 runs off 106 balls, Venue: Dunedin vs New Zealand (2018)

The third-highest score of Bairstow’s ODI career came against New Zealand in 2018 in Dunedin. He scored a magnificent 138 runs off 106 balls with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes. However, his heroics went in vain as New Zealand won the match by five wickets, courtesy of Ross Taylor’s scintillating 181.

128 runs off 93 balls, Venue: Bristol vs Pakistan (2019)

Chasing 359 for a win against Pakistan in Bristol, Bairstow scored a brilliant 128 runs off 93 balls and guided England to six wickets win over Men in Green with 31 balls to spare. Bairstow’s knock was laced with 16 fours and five sixes.

124 runs off 112 balls, Venue: Pune vs India (2021)

Bairstow’s biggest knock against India came in Pune earlier this year during England multi-format tour of the country. Chasing 336 runs to win, Bairstow rose on the occasion as he hammered Indian bowlers all over the park. He went on to score 112 runs as England defeated India by six wickets and 39 balls to spare.

