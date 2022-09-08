Happy Birthday Jos Buttler: Top 5 Blistering Knocks by England's Wicketkeeper-batter in Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOS BUTTLER: Cricket fans and pundits have run out of superlatives to adorn Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper-batter has evolved into a modern-day great. Keen observers of the game regard Buttler as a dependable batter who can instantly change the complexion of a match in all three formats. While he is a dangerous player in ODIs and Tests, Buttler comes into his own in the shortest format of the game.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England skipper has been playing for Rajasthan Royal for several seasons now. In the last edition of the T20 league, Buttler finished as the highest scorer in the tournament, amassing 763 runs from 17 innings in IPL 2022. This included four blistering centuries. On the eve of his 32nd birthday, let us take a look at some of the best knocks of Jos Buttler in the IPL.

95* (60) – RR vs CSK in IPL 2018

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter scored 95 runs off just 60 deliveries in match 43 of IPL 2018, to take his side home to a victory against Chennai Super Kings. Jos Buttler’s match-winning knock included 11 fours and two sixes and came against a quality CSK bowling line-up. Rajasthan Royals chased Chennai’s total of 176 runs with a ball to spare. 124 (64) – RR vs SRH in IPL 2021

Fans regard this knock as one of the finest of Buttler’s career. Batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan put up a mammoth 221 banking on board banking on Jos Buttler’s batting exploits. Buttler lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with his stellar knock of 124 runs off just 64 balls. The Royals sealed the match by 55 runs. 103 (61) – RR vs KKR in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler played a huge role in ensuring Rajasthan’s victory in this thrilling match. Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to field first backfired as Buttler stitched a 97-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal. The English batter went on to score 103 off 61 balls and powered Rajasthan to a mammoth 217 runs on board. 106* (60) – RR vs RCB in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler continued his stellar form in IPL 2022 with an unbeaten 106 off just 60 deliveries in the all-important qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His knock included six monstrous sixes and ten boundaries. Banking on Buttler’s exceptional knock, RR easily chased down RCB’s target of 158 runs and made its way to the final of the tournament. 116 (65) – RR vs DC in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler scored his third century of the IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals. Buttler’s knock of 116 off 65 balls ensured that Rajasthan put up a daunting target of 223 for Delhi. Rajasthan went on the win the match by 15 runs.

