- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
Happy Birthday Josh Hazlewood - The Line and Length Specialist
Josh Hazlewood is one of the three great quicks for the current Australian team in Test cricket. Known for his accuracy and disciplined line and length bowling, Hazlewood recently became the 18th Australian bowler to reach the landmark of 200 Test wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 5:35 AM IST
Josh Hazlewood is one of the three great quicks for the current Australian team in Test cricket. Known for his accuracy and disciplined line and length bowling, Hazlewood recently became the 18th Australian bowler to reach the landmark of 200 Test wickets.
We look at three outstanding performances from his Test career.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live score
6-67 vs India in Bengaluru in 2017
Australia are 1-0 up in the series and take a substantial first innings' lead in the second Test in Bengaluru. Josh Hazlewood comes into the act and dislodges Abhinav Mukund providing Australia with the first breakthrough in the second innings. He returns to get the prized scalp of Virat Kohli before dismissing Ravindra Jadeja too in quick succession. Hazlewood isn't done. He gets the highest scorer of the innings - Chesteshwar Pujara out for 92 and also polishes off the tail seeing the back of R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav. Hazlewood returns with 6-67 in 24 overs. However Australia, set 188 for a win, capitulate and are routed for 112.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
6-70 vs New Zealand in Adelaide in 2015
In the Day and Night Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval in 2015, Hazlewood had produced another Player of the Match performance in the second innings changing the course of the match in Australia's favour. 22 runs separated the two teams after their first innings but Hazlewood's spell of 6-70 in 24.5 overs dismantled New Zealand for 208 in the second innings. Hazlewood picked 4 top-middle order wickets including the openers, Tom Latham and Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and BJ Watling. Australia went on to win by 3 wickets.
India vs Australia: BCCI Formally Requests Relaxation of Hard Quarantine in Brisbane
5-8 vs India in Adelaide in 2020
Hazlewood returned with one of the most economical 5-wicket hauls in Test cricket history as his magical spell of 5 overs, 3 maidens, 8 runs and 5 wickets meant that India were annihilated for 36 in the second innings of the Day and Night series opener in Adelaide in 2020 - their lowest score in an innings in Test cricket. Australia registered an eight-wicket victory.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking