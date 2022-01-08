Happy Birthday Josh Hazlewood: Top Bowling Performances of Australian Pacer

Josh Hazlewood, who idolised Glenn McGrath while growing up, is now one of Australia’s most prized possessions. The tall and precise fast bowler with relentless line and length became a regular in Australia’s Test attack as soon as he made his debut in December 2014. As he turns 31 today, it’s a good time to reflect on his finest performances. Whether it was his 6/67 against India in Bengaluru in 2017 or his 5/30 against England in the Ashes at Headingley, the speedster has justified his lofty position in world cricket.

5/8 vs IND, 2020: Hazlewood single-handedly crushed India in the day/night Test in Adelaide in 2020 in what was a sensational run of fast bowling. After knocking Australia out for 191, India enjoyed a 53-run advantage in the first innings. However, Hazlewood took five wickets in 25 balls, the second-fastest time in Tests, to bowl India out for 36, their lowest total in the format.

3/63 vs PAK, 2019: Hazlewood had a different role in this match, this time in the second innings. He was an excellent support for Nathan Lyon, who picked his maiden fifer against Pakistan. Hazlewood dispatched Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam early before returning to clear up Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 45 runs.

4/68 vs SA, 2016: Hazlewood struck twice early on to remove Hashim Amla and Jean-Paul Duminy after South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. He then returned to dismiss Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis declared with the team down by nine wickets, denying Hazlewood the opportunity for a five-wicket haul.

6/70 vs NZ, 2015: Hazlewood made an impression in the first-ever day/night Test. Australia took a slim first-innings advantage, after which the lanky pacer took six wickets for 70 runs to help New Zealand be dismissed for 208.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here