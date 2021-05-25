Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: A Look at the South African Speedster's Top Bowling Performances

Kagiso Rabada is one of the exciting talents that South Africa has given to the cricket fraternity. The right-arm speedster, who is celebrating his 26th birthday, has received a lot of recognition in his short but highly impactful career. His ability to nail Yorkers has made him captain’s favorite choice across all formats. He generally bowls in a 140-150kph range which makes him one of the best pacers in the modern era of cricket. Capable of destroying the batting line-up of various teams, Rabada made his T20I debut against Australia in November 2014 and in early 2015 he debuted in longer formats.

In his international career, Rabada has claimed 202 wickets in Tests, 119 wickets in ODIs, and 31 in T20I. These figures will only get better in the coming years. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of his outstanding performances.

6/16 Vs Bangladesh in Dhaka: In 2015, when South Africa faced Bangladesh, a hurricane arose and left the Bangladeshi batsmen clueless in the first ODI. With his top-class fast bowling, Rabada made his international debut with a 6-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. The home-side toppled for 164-runs and the Proteas registered an 8-wicket victory.

4/41 Vs India in Mumbai: While batting first in the 5th ODI, South Africa put up a total of 438 runs and the pitch looked ideal for batting. But the tables turned when the host came in to play. Rabada took 4 wickets, including the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Men in Blue got bundled out for 224 and lost the match by over 200-runs.

7/112 & 6/32 Vs England: This is another spell by the South African speedster which brought him praises. It was Rabada who guided the home side to victory in the fourth Test of England’s 2016 tour of South Africa. The Centurion field appeared to be batting paradise when the hosts were in with the bat as they had set up a target of 475-runs. But once again Rabada was back in attack. The right-arm bowler, with his pace attack, scalped 7 wickets in the second innings and 6 more wickets in the last inning.

5/96 & 6/54 Vs Australia in Port Elizabeth: Owing to two brilliant performances by the young pacer, South Africa who were on backfoot after losing the first match were able to settle scores with Australia. In the first inning, Rabada took a 5-wicket haul and a 6-wicket haul in the third inning.

5/ 92 Vs Australia in Perth: Rabada knocked down the home side in the first test of South Africa’s 2016-17 tour to Australia. The right-arm bowler took a fifer and gave no room to the Aussie batsmen to make a comeback. Riding on his back, South Africa put up a 177-run victory.

