Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: A Look at the South African Speedster's Top Bowling Performances

- 1st ODI - 23 May, 2021Match Ended257/6(50.0) RR 5.14
BAN
SL224/10(48.1) RR 4.65
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs
- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: A Look at the South African Speedster's Top Bowling Performances
In his international career, Rabada has claimed 202 wickets in Tests, 119 wickets in ODIs, and 31 in T20I. These figures will only get better in the coming years.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 8:35 AM IST
Kagiso Rabada is one of the exciting talents that South Africa has given to the cricket fraternity. The right-arm speedster, who is celebrating his 26th birthday, has received a lot of recognition in his short but highly impactful career. His ability to nail Yorkers has made him captain’s favorite choice across all formats. He generally bowls in a 140-150kph range which makes him one of the best pacers in the modern era of cricket. Capable of destroying the batting line-up of various teams, Rabada made his T20I debut against Australia in November 2014 and in early 2015 he debuted in longer formats.
In his international career, Rabada has claimed 202 wickets in Tests, 119 wickets in ODIs, and 31 in T20I. These figures will only get better in the coming years. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of his outstanding performances.
6/16 Vs Bangladesh in Dhaka: In 2015, when South Africa faced Bangladesh, a hurricane arose and left the Bangladeshi batsmen clueless in the first ODI. With his top-class fast bowling, Rabada made his international debut with a 6-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. The home-side toppled for 164-runs and the Proteas registered an 8-wicket victory.
4/41 Vs India in Mumbai: While batting first in the 5th ODI, South Africa put up a total of 438 runs and the pitch looked ideal for batting. But the tables turned when the host came in to play. Rabada took 4 wickets, including the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. Men in Blue got bundled out for 224 and lost the match by over 200-runs.
7/112 & 6/32 Vs England: This is another spell by the South African speedster which brought him praises. It was Rabada who guided the home side to victory in the fourth Test of England’s 2016 tour of South Africa. The Centurion field appeared to be batting paradise when the hosts were in with the bat as they had set up a target of 475-runs. But once again Rabada was back in attack. The right-arm bowler, with his pace attack, scalped 7 wickets in the second innings and 6 more wickets in the last inning.
5/96 & 6/54 Vs Australia in Port Elizabeth: Owing to two brilliant performances by the young pacer, South Africa who were on backfoot after losing the first match were able to settle scores with Australia. In the first inning, Rabada took a 5-wicket haul and a 6-wicket haul in the third inning.
5/ 92 Vs Australia in Perth: Rabada knocked down the home side in the first test of South Africa’s 2016-17 tour to Australia. The right-arm bowler took a fifer and gave no room to the Aussie batsmen to make a comeback. Riding on his back, South Africa put up a 177-run victory.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking