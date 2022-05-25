Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: Top Bowling Performances of Punjab Kings Pacer in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAGISO RABADA: South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is celebrating his 27th birthday today, May 25. Rabada is among the very few bowlers who have displayed exceptional bowling skills in all three formats of the game. Two years after making his debut at the international level, Rabada arrived at the Indian Premier League.

In his first season for Delhi Capitals in 2017, the South African played only 6 matches but showed a glimpse of his prolific bowling calibre. He did not play the next season but when he returned in 2018, it proved to be a nightmare for the batters. Rabada finished the season with 25 wickets and in 2020, he also won the Purple Cap with his 30 in his kitty. As he celebrated his special day, we look at some of his best performances in the tournament.

4/36 vs Gujarat Titans, May 3, 2022

Leading the charge of Punjab Kings’ bowling lineup against Gujarat Titans, Rabada picked the crucial wicket of Wriddhiman Saha to give his side a grip in the match. Rabada returned in the latter half of the innings to spoil Gujarat’s plan to accelerate the run rate. He picked three more wickets to choke Gujarat Titans and restrict them to a total of 143. Rabada finished his four-over spell with 4/36. 4/24 vs RCB, October 5, 2020

Chasing Delhi Capitals’ 197 run target, Royal Challengers Bangalore were already in trouble having lost their top order. Rabada ensured to get Virat Kohli out of Delhi’s away and ran through RCB’s batting lineup to derail their run chase. The South African finished with 4 four wickets in his kitty while giving just 24 runs in his spell. 3/36 vs Punjab Kings, May 2, 2021

Chipping in with his ability to provide early breakthroughs, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Punjab Kings’ opener Prabhsimran Singh and dangerous Chris Gayle to bring Delhi Capitals in the driving seat. He returned to dismiss Chris Jordan and 19th over and finished the spell with 3/36 as Punjab was restricted to 166. Delhi eventually went on to win the match comfortably. 4/21 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 7, 2019

Starting with the wicket of AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada played a spoilsport in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s plan to get to a big total on April 7, 2019. He returned to dismiss Virat Kohli at a juncture when the match appeared to be titling against Delhi Capitals. Rabada finished the spell with two more wickets, restricting Bangalore’s total to 149. 3/37 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, September 22, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad had gotten off to an abrupt start, losing David Warner in the very first over of the innings. Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson attempted to get the innings back on track but just then, Hyderabad was hit by Kagiso Rabada’s brilliance. He first dismissed Saha and returned to give Delhi Capitals a breakthrough almost at will.

The South African finished the innings with 3 important wickets while giving 37 in his four-over spells. Sunrisers Hyderabad was restricted to 134 and Delhi Capitals’ batting unit had no trouble in chasing it down.

