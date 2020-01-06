India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday (January 6). Dev had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.
Kapil had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad. He represented India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs and 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, Kapil accumulated 3,783 runs with 253 wickets.
He is the only player in the history of cricket to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored more than 5000 runs in Tests, making him one of the greatest all-rounders of all time statistically.
Dev was a fast bowler who possessed a lethal out-swinger and over time he developed an in-swinging yorker too. As a batsman, he played in the middle order and had a style that was aggressive and hard-hitting.
One of his most famous knocks came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, when he scored 175 off 138 balls despite India being 17-5 at one point. He put on an unbeaten 126-run partnership with Syed Kirmani for the 9th wicket during that match; the record stood for 27 years.
Dev also had a stint as India's coach in 1999 that was largely forgettable.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: India's First World Cup-winning Captain Turns 61
India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday (January 6).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
SL v INDIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMABridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMABridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020
SL v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
NAM v UAEPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings