Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 420 runs to win, MIN. 60.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Match 2: UAE VS NAM

live
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Guwahati BCS

06 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: India's First World Cup-winning Captain Turns 61

India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday (January 6).

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: India's First World Cup-winning Captain Turns 61

India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday (January 6). Dev had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.

Kapil had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad. He represented India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs and 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, Kapil accumulated 3,783 runs with 253 wickets.

He is the only player in the history of cricket to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored more than 5000 runs in Tests, making him one of the greatest all-rounders of all time statistically.

Dev was a fast bowler who possessed a lethal out-swinger and over time he developed an in-swinging yorker too. As a batsman, he played in the middle order and had a style that was aggressive and hard-hitting.

One of his most famous knocks came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, when he scored 175 off 138 balls despite India being 17-5 at one point. He put on an unbeaten 126-run partnership with Syed Kirmani for the 9th wicket during that match; the record stood for 27 years.

Dev also had a stint as India's coach in 1999 that was largely forgettable.

Indian cricket teamKapil Devkapil Dev birthday

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more