Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Wish Former India Captain on 62nd Birthday

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Wish Former India Captain on 62nd Birthday
A stylish batsman and an economical bowler, Kapil Dev is idolized by players even today. It was also under his captaincy that India lifted its first World Cup trophy in 1983.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 6:07 PM IST
Kapil Dev is considered to be one of the best all-rounders to have ever played cricket. A stylish batsman and an economical bowler, Kapil Dev is idolized by players even today. It was also under his captaincy that India lifted its first World Cup trophy in 1983. Today, as the former cricketer turned 62, many members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to pour wishes on the legendary figure.
Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first to extend warm greetings on Kapil Dev’s birthday. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Master Blaster heartily wrote: “Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health”.
He also posted a throwback picture with the older player.
Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji!
Wishing you a year full of happiness & health. pic.twitter.com/J86R25hb8g
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021
Present India captain Virat Kohli wished for Kapil to have a “wonderful and a healthy year” through his post on Twitter. He wrote: “Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead”.
Happy Birthday @therealkapildev . Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2021
Soon the official handle of BCCI paid tribute to the legendary cricket stats of Kapil Dev.
Calling him India’s “greatest all rounder”, the tweet recalled how Kapil was the first player to take 200 ODI wickets and the only player to pick over 400 wickets and score more than 5,000 runs in Tests.
9031 intl. runs
687 intl. wickets ☝️
First player to take 200 ODI wickets
Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests
Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021
Former player Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped praises on the former Team India captain. He wrote that Kapil was “a true leader [who was able to] ignite that spark” that made India believe that they could be the best.
When you held the World Cup from the Lords Balcony you made every Indian believe that India can be the best amongst the rest .... A true leader ignites that spark !@therealkapildev #Happy Birthday #Kapil Dev
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 6, 2021
Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with the birthday boy and wrote that he was “waiting to teeing-off” with the senior player.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legendary champion & greatest all-rounder @therealkapildev paaji May you continue to be blessed with good health and success. Looking forward to teeing-off with you real soon! Have a wonderful year ahead. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/ma5ovCO8Ea
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 6, 2021
Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman also extended wishes.
Happy birthday @therealkapildev Paji.. you are the reason for many of us playing this game..Thank you for all the love and support.. wish you a great birthday and Best health going forward #KapilDev #birthday pic.twitter.com/jHbO1226Jn
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2021
Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2021
Warm birthday wishes to a man who has touched and inspired so many lives with joy. Wishing you a blessed, healthy, fruitful, and eventful year @therealkapildev paaji pic.twitter.com/wyoGWYJZJn
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 6, 2021
There is hardly any other player who can match the records and stats set by Kapil. The all rounder ended his career with 5,248 runs to his name and 434 wickets in the 131 Tests that he had played (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/on-this-day-january-6-1959-birth-of-kapil-dev-indias-greatest-all-rounder-3251216.html). His ODI Strike Rate was 95.07 which is the second-highest in the world during the player’s career (Oct 1978-Oct 1994).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking