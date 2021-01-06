Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Wish Former India Captain on 62nd Birthday

CRICKETNEXT

A stylish batsman and an economical bowler, Kapil Dev is idolized by players even today. It was also under his captaincy that India lifted its first World Cup trophy in 1983.

Kapil Dev is considered to be one of the best all-rounders to have ever played cricket. A stylish batsman and an economical bowler, Kapil Dev is idolized by players even today. It was also under his captaincy that India lifted its first World Cup trophy in 1983. Today, as the former cricketer turned 62, many members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to pour wishes on the legendary figure.

Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first to extend warm greetings on Kapil Dev’s birthday. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Master Blaster heartily wrote: “Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health”.

He also posted a throwback picture with the older player.

Present India captain Virat Kohli wished for Kapil to have a “wonderful and a healthy year” through his post on Twitter. He wrote: “Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead”.

Soon the official handle of BCCI paid tribute to the legendary cricket stats of Kapil Dev.

Calling him India’s “greatest all rounder”, the tweet recalled how Kapil was the first player to take 200 ODI wickets and the only player to pick over 400 wickets and score more than 5,000 runs in Tests.

Former player Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped praises on the former Team India captain. He wrote that Kapil was “a true leader [who was able to] ignite that spark” that made India believe that they could be the best.

Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with the birthday boy and wrote that he was “waiting to teeing-off” with the senior player.

Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman also extended wishes.

There is hardly any other player who can match the records and stats set by Kapil. The all rounder ended his career with 5,248 runs to his name and 434 wickets in the 131 Tests that he had played (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/on-this-day-january-6-1959-birth-of-kapil-dev-indias-greatest-all-rounder-3251216.html). His ODI Strike Rate was 95.07 which is the second-highest in the world during the player’s career (Oct 1978-Oct 1994).

