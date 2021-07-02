Happy Birthday Katherine Brunt: Best Bowling Spells of England Woman Cricketer

The right-arm medium-fast bowler Katherine Brunt can be easily considered as the backbone of England’s decorated seam attack. In her illustrious international cricket career, which started in 2004, Brunt has produced a plethora of match-defining performances to save the England team during crunch situations. The 35-year-old boasts of having 43 wickets under her belt in 13 Test matches along with 155 ODI scalps from 126 games. In this article, let’s flip the pages to look at some of the best spells bowled by the England pace merchant.

3/6 vs New Zealand, 2009

Brunt played an instrumental role in England getting crowned as World T20 Champions in 2009. Playing the final against New Zealand in Lord’s, Brunt breathed fire with the ball. She picked three important wickets of Lucy Doolan, Aimee Watkins, and Rachel Priest in her four overs while conceding just six runs. The stunning spell by Brunt helped England in restricting the opposition at 85 and winning the game by six wickets.

2/19 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2021

Playing the third T20 International of the three-match series against New Zealand earlier in 2021, Brunt delivered one of the finest performances as she helped England in causing a clean sweep. Batting first in the game, England posted a total of 128 runs in their 20 overs. The second innings saw Brunt bowling magic with the ball as he picked the wickets of both the opposition’s opening batters and gave away just 19 runs.

5/28 vs India, Mumbai, 2019

England were heading towards a clean sweep after losing their first two ODIs against India. However, Katherine Brunt emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for England in the last One Day International by causing carnage on the field with the ball. Bowling first in the game, Brunt scalped a whopping five wickets while conceding just 28 runs in her ten overs. The exploits by Brunt ensured that India were restricted to a below-average total of 205.

5/18 vs Australia, Wormsley, 2011

On June 7, 2011, Australia Women were up against England Women in the final of the NatWest Women’s Quadrangular series. Batting first at Wormsley, England batters posted a total of 230 runs on the board in their 50 overs. While Australia were chasing 231, Brunt ran through their batting line-up to pick five wickets. Brunt picked the wickets of the entire top-order while bowling at an economy rate of 1.8. The incredible piece of bowling by the English seamer ensured that the Kangaroos were restricted to 196.

5/47 vs Australia, Worcester, 2005

Winning a Test match in Australia has always been a herculean task for the England Women. However, after a long wait of 21 years, they finally achieved the milestone during the 2005 Ashes, and the credit for the same goes to the seamer Katherine Brunt. In the first innings, England presented a disciplined bowling action to bowl out the opposition at a score of 131. Brunt led the attack for the visitors as she bowled a stunning spell of 13.3-4-47-5. In the second bowling innings too, the 35-year-old picked four wickets to help England win the game by six wickets.

