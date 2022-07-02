Happy Birthday Katherine Brunt: Top Bowling Spells of England's Ace Pacer

England ace pacer Katherine Brunt celebrates her 36th birthday today. The right-arm seamer has been the spearhead of the English bowling attack for over a decade. Brunt started playing cricket at the age of twelve and represented the Yorkshire U-15 and U-17 teams.

She got her maiden call-up for the national side in 2004 against New Zealand. Since then the veteran pacer has had an illustrious career winning the prestigious 50-over World Cup twice and securing the T20 World cup in 2009. She has been named as the England’s Women cricketer of the year for a record four times.

One of the quickest and aggressive fast bowlers of women’s cricket, Brunt has rescued England on many occasions with her innate ability to pick wickets. Her passion for the game has helped her to scalp 51 Test wickets in 14 matches while she has bagged 167 ODI wickets with 5 fifers to her name.

On her birthday, let’s reflect on some of the best bowling performances from the quality fast bowler:

3 for 6 vs New Zealand, T20 World cup 2009

Brunt was instrumental throughout England’s World cup winning campaign but she saved her best for the night of the final. On a green wicket under overcast conditions Brunt ran riot on the New Zealand batters.

She swung the ball in both directions and made life difficult for the Kiwi players. She sent the three best batters of New Zealand Lucy Doolan, Aimee Watkins, and Rachel Priest back to the pavilion while conceding just 6 runs in her stipulated four overs. She finished with surreal figures of 3/6 and helped England lift the 2009 T20 World cup. 5 for 28 vs India, 2019 ODI Series

A strong Indian side led by captain Mithali Raj demolished England in the first two ODIs. The visitors headed to Mumbai for the final match to play for their pride. The pitch seemed to be a flat one with no help for the bowlers, but Brunt had decided to wreak havoc in Mumbai.

The pacer destroyed the Indian batting line-up and took five wickets and conceded just 28 runs in her 10 overs. Brunt’s valiant efforts restricted India to a total of 205 which was easily chased down by England. 4 for 22 vs New Zealand, 2021 ODI Series

One of the most recent performances from Brunt that amazed the world came against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI. Batting first England were bundled out for 178 runs. As the frontline batters failed, Brunt took up the responsibility with the bat and scored an amazing 49-run knock. In reply, the New Zealand batters had a tough time chasing down the target as the English spearhead showcased an impressive spell of fast bowling.

She picked four wickets and bowled two maiden overs in her spell. In an utterly poor English performance, Brunt walked out with her head held high after putting in an all-around performance. 5 for 47 vs Australia, 2005 Ashes

During the 2005 Ashes, the seamer Katherine Brunt showcased a fast bowling master class. England bowled out Australia for 131 runs in the first innings. Brunt launched the visitors’ attack with some remarkable spells. She finished with a fifer and deteriorated the Australian batting order.

The 36-year-old also picked up four wickets in the second innings as well to help England secure an impressive six-wicket win in the Ashes that too in Australia. 5 for 18 vs Australia, Natwest Quadrangular series 2011

Australia Women faced England Women in the final of the NatWest Women’s Quadrangular series on June 7, 2011. England batters scored 230 runs in 50 overs after being put to bat first.

Defending a modest total, Brunt ripped down Australia’s batting order, picking up five wickets at an unbelievable economy rate of 1.8. The ace pacer’s aggressive and scintillating bowling restricted Australia to 196 runs and help England register a famous win in the Natwest Series.

