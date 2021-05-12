- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Happy Birthday, Kieron Pollard: Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Panya Extend Wishes on Social Media
As the swashbuckling all-rounder who has often managed to script unforgettable victories from dire stages celebrates his 34th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in from all corners.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 7:06 PM IST
Kieron Pollard’s skill is synonymous with brute power and aggressive batting abilities. The hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder has carved his own niche in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across seasons and has been an indispensable part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise ever since his inclusion in 2010.
As the swashbuckling all-rounder who has often managed to script unforgettable victories from dire stages celebrates his 34th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in from all corners.
Among those to wish him was former India international Yuvraj Singh.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday 🎂 to the big fella @KieronPollard55! Stay blessed, be safe and have a great year ahead 👍🏻
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 12, 2021
On the occasion, MI posted a special video to wish their star all-rounder. The clip shared on the franchise’s official Instagram has Mumbai seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, their bowling coach Shane Bond and Pollard himself reflecting on his blistering 87-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of IPL 2021.
View this post on Instagram
In a following tweet, the defending champions wrote that the ‘Big Man’ is a ‘Superhero’ and they call theirs ‘THE LLORD’. The tweet shows Pollard in an animated avatar of a superhero.
Everyone needs a Superhero. We call ours – 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 🦸♂️
To the Big Man who has rescued us from impossible situations & delivered unbelievable moments time & again, a very happy birthday 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗗 🎉💙#MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #HappyBirthdayPollard @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/DFjFwxP3Uu
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 11, 2021
Hardik Pandya also wished him on the ocassion.
Pandya brothers’ friendship with Pollard is well-known. A few days ago, both Hardik and Krunal Pandya shared Instagram posts to celebrate the achievement by Pollard.
View this post on Instagram
Had the IPL 2021 not been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the towering Trinidadian would have continued to entertain us with his all-round heroics on the field. The 34-year-old has played close to 171 matches in the tournament, scored 3,191 runs and picked 63 wickets so far.
Meanwhile, talking about MI’s mid-season review, as has been the trend with defending champions Mumbai Indians, they failed to win their first match of the season this year too as they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they seemed to be getting back to winning ways when the tournament was called off.There have been a number of gaping holes in their line-up which have not allowed the 5-time champions to flex their muscles.
