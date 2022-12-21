Krishnamachari Srikkanth Turns 63: Interesting Facts About 1983 Cricket World Cup Hero

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRISHNAMACHARI SRIKKANTH: Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth turns 63 today on December 21. Srikkanth was one of the most dashing openers to take the attack to the opposition from the word go and one of the chief architects of India’s triumphant 1983 World Cup winning campaign. He was also the chairman of selectors and picked the side that won the World Cup in 2011. He played 43 Tests and 146 One-Day Internationals for India.

In 1969, Srikkanth was picked in India’s Under-19 side that took on Pakistan and after a stellar display, he was picked for Young India in 1984 for the tour to Zimbabwe where he played alongside Ravi Shastri, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Lalchand Rajput, Mohammad Azharuddin, Raju Kulkarni, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, among other several big guns.

Perhaps the most important fact about the right-hander was that he changed his name from Shrikant to Srikkanth owing to numerological reasons. As a matter of fact, he did start his own website where he sold tutorials for Rs 990 since he believed the number 9 was lucky for him.

He was the skipper of the Indian side when they toured Pakistan in 1989. It was during this series when Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut. He captained India both in Tests and ODIs.

Post his retirement, he went on to launch his own website that he called Career Strokes in 2010, and this is where he lectured on corporate affairs and gave a lot of inspiration to young people.

As far as his qualification is concerned, Srikkanth is an Electrical Engineer by qualification and he completed his studies at the College of Engineering in Guindy.

He had stints as a coach with the India ‘A’ team and has been involved as a broadcaster and commentator with a number of sports and news channels.

