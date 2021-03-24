Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: A Sneak Peek into the Feisty Cricketer’s Ritzy Lifestyle

CRICKETNEXT

As the promising sports star Krunal Pandya turns a year older, let’s check out the cricketer’s photos that depict his swanky lifestyle:

Krunal Pandya, the Indian cricketer to score fastest fifty on ODI debut during India vs England match is quite a popular sports star. The Baroda all-rounder made his maiden international debut in November, 2018; and have been into domestic cricket since 2016.

Within a short span of time, Krunal has made an immense fortune for himself and been in news for his grand lifestyle. In fact, both the siblings-Hardik and Krunal are pretty much a fan of living life king size amidst luxurious, extravaganza.

As the promising sports star turns a year older, let’s check out the cricketer’s photos that depict his swanky lifestyle:

Dressed in a fashionable robe, ear stud, Krunal could be seen posing in this deluxe, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. The rich detailing on his electric blue robe is hard to miss. That Krunal is in love with his posh way of being is quite evident in this photo.

Speaking of deluxe, plush lifestyle, Krunal has an eye for cars as well, besides fancy watches. Here he can be seen flaunting a wrist watch with a high-end car in the background.

Around 2019, both the Pandya brothers were spotted with their newly acquired orange Lamborghini, driving across Bandra.

Beaming with happiness, posing in his plush den, Krunal is all dressed up. Brown, shiny shoes, fancy watch, beige suit, bow complete his look. The dazzling chandelier, glistening floor, warm lights deck his residence and emanate a very glamorous aura. His caption read:

Suited, booted, all dolled-up Friday mood.

Yet another instance of Krunal lavishly dressed up for Ganesh Chaturthi. Leaning on the exquisite, wooden stand, flaunting ethnic wear, a little statement jewellery in his pocket, he could be seen thoroughly enjoying the posh living.

Krunal Pandya and his overwhelming love for extravagant watches is a well-known fact.

Dressed in stylish, casual wear once again, Krunal could be seen posing fashionably as his wife Pankhurii clicks. Who can miss the classy, upmarket background in this photo!

Partying in the Atlantis, The Palm like a boss, Krunal could be seen soaking in the flamboyant, lavish lifestyle with great gusto.

