Happy Birthday Krunal Pandya: Top IPL Knocks By the All-rounder

Krunal Pandya is often known as the brother of Hardik Pandya. However, the left-handed player has proven his worth with time and is gaining popularity on his own. In 2016, Mumbai Indians gave the all-rounder a chance to play in the Indian Premier League from their side. He was roped in for an amount of Rs 2 crore at the IPL auction. However, the player didn’t give a single chance to the owners to regret their decision.

This year, Krunal will be playing for the Lucknow Super Giants which signed him for a whopping amount of Rs 8.25 crore. As the player celebrates his 31st birthday on March 24, let’s take a look at some of his best IPL performances.

1. 86 runs of 37 bowls, 2016

In his first season of IPL, Krunal gave a powerpack performance. In a match against Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, Krunal scored 86 runs in just 37 balls. At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians took a wise decision of sending Krunal to the third position. With this match, not only did he give his best performance of the season but also managed to hit his first half-century of the IPL.

2. 20 runs of 4 balls, 2020

In the 2020 IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Krunal gave a quickfire cameo. In just four balls, he scored a total of 20 runs. He broke SunRisers Hyderabad’s Deepak Hooda’s record for the highest strike rate. In 2019, Hooda scored 14 runs off 3 balls with a strike rate of 466.67 whereas the strike rate of Krunal for the 2020 match was 500.

3. 49 runs of 28 balls, 2016

Krunal gave some of the best performances in his IPL debut in 2016. In the 14th match of the season, Krunal came out as a saviour for the Mumbai Indians. SunRisers Hyderabad claimed four wickets of the team in the first 11 overs. Mumbai Indians only managed to score 60 runs in the time. Krunal entered the pitch at the fifth number and showed the fans what he is capable of. Krunal missed by a run to score his first IPL half-century but ensured his team reached a respectable total of 142.

4. 41 runs of 22 balls, 2018

The star performer of the 2017 IPL finale was in form from his very first match in the 2018 season. At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians played the inaugural match of the season against Chennai Super Kings and knocked them off with their powerful performance. With an unbeaten score of 41 runs off only 22 balls, Krunal helped his team score 169 runs in 20 overs. The team didn’t win the match but Krunal won the hearts of many.

5. 45 runs of 30 balls, 2017

In his second season of IPL, Krunal again played for the blue jersey team, Mumbai Indians. In qualifier 2, the opening batters of the team didn’t do well in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Krunal made his team reach the tight tie scoring 45 runs containing eight boundaries of 30 balls.

