Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji: A Look at Former Indian Pacer's Coaching Stint

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LAKSHMIPATHY BALAJI: Former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji turns 41, today. Often referred to as the “smiling assassin”, Balaji was one of India’s key fast bowlers in the 2000s era. Hailing from the state of Tamil Nadu, the lanky pacer bamboozled batters with his accuracy and his unpredictable out-swingers.

Balaji got his first India call-up against West Indies in 2002 and went on to represent the country in 43 matches across all formats, scalping a total of 76 wickets. Balaji was also an integral player of Indian Premier League sides like the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings.

After retiring from all formats of cricket in 2016, Balaji embarked on a new journey in coaching and mentoring young fast bowlers. On his 41st birthday, let’s take a look at the veteran pacer’s performances as a coach:

Player-cum-coach for Tamil Nadu

In his last Ranji Trophy season in 2015, Balaji was named as the player-coach for the Tamil Nadu side. Though Tamil Nadu had a mediocre season in the elite domestic tournament of India, he was instrumental in nurturing young Indian talents like Vijay Shankar, Kaushik Gandhi and Jagannathan Koushik. Shankar went on to play for India.

Player-cum-coach for Albert TUTI Patriots

Balaji took part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2016, where he served as the player-cum-coach of the Albert TUTI Patriots. Along with veteran Dinesh Karthik and Tamil Nadu stalwart Abhinav Mukund, Balaji led a young Patriots side to the title and impressed everyone with his abilities as a leader.

Bowling Coach for Kolkata Knight Riders

Balaji was a vital cog of KKR’s bowling attack from 2011 to 2013 and was a crucial element of the team’s triumphant campaign in 2012. Owing to his good ties with the franchise, he was appointed as the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2017 Indian Premier League replacing the Pakistan great Wasim Akram. Balaji mentored the likes of Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, and others and was instrumental in KKR reaching the playoffs of the IPL.

Bowling Coach for Chennai Super Kings

Following a successful campaign at the Eden Gardens, Balaji was roped in as the bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Balaji worked closely with head coach Stephen Fleming and is still serving the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side.

In his debut stint at the Chennai-based outfit, Balaji contributed significantly as the bowling unit was impeccable. His tutelage saw the rise of young Indian sensations like Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur who were exceptional for Chennai and went on to play for India. In Balaji’s debut season at the franchise, CSK were crowned champions of the IPL.

