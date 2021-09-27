Happy Birthday, Lakshmipathy Balaji: The Smiling Assassin who Bagged IPL's First Hat-trick

Lakshmipathy Balaji or fondly called as just Balaji is one of the most underrated bowlers in Indian cricket history. Born on September 27, 1981, the Tamil Nadu pacer went on to pick 330 first-class wickets, before making his Test debut in a home series against the West Indies in 2002. He was regular in the team and the following year he made his ODI debut once again in a home against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, injuries forced him in and out of the game and the team, however, he did make brief comebacks into the national side up until 2012. He also played the T20 World Cup and made the most of his selection by becoming the highest wicket-taker in the tournament for the country.

Unfortunately, that year was also his last in international cricket. In his brief cricketing career, Balaji took 27 wickets from eight Tests, 34-wickets from 30 ODIs, while in T20Is he picked 10 from just five games.

After retirement he played fruitful Indian Premier League (IPL) career as well. The tall and lanky pacer etched his name in IPL history books by taking the first hat-trick of the tournament in the inaugural season (2008) playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

‘The smiling assassin’ also played for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post his CSK stint. The former India international picked 76 wickets from 73 games in his IPL career. He is currently the bowling coach for his former side CSK.

As the former speedster celebrates his big day today, let’s take a look at five of his best international performances:

4/48 VS AUSTRALIA, 5TH ODI, 2004

Brisbane: Defending 303 on the board, Balaji focused on taking wickets and put brakes to Australian chase. He first dispatched the middle-order duo of Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn in quick succession. In the next spell he inflicted further damage on the hosts by taking a couple of wickets to see India seal victory by 19 runs.

4/63 VS PAKISTAN, 3RD TEST, 2004

Rawalpindi: After tasting success in the high-octane bi-lateral ODI series and the following Test series between India and Pakistan was locked in a 1-1 stalemate.

In the third Test at Rawalpindi, Balaji’s figures of 4/63 in the first innings and 3/108 in the second essay, kept Pakistan at bay and allowed India to take a huge lead. India went onto win that Test by an innings and 131 runs.

5/76 VS PAKISTAN, 1ST TEST, 2005

Mohali: Pakistan toured India that year and in the first Test were reeling at 30/2. The visitors tried to build some momentum, but Balaji never allowed them to settle.

The pacer ended up with career-best figures of 5/76 as Pakistan were dismissed for 312. He returned with figures of 95/4 in the second innings and a nine-wicket haul in the match which eventually was drawn.

3/37 VS SOUTH AFRICA, 2012 ICC WORLD T20

Colombo: Balaji’s expensive but effective two-wicket spell (3/37) in the final over was enough for India to pull off a much needed win (1-run victory) over South Africa.

However, the Men in Blue couldn’t qualify for the semi-final, but Balaji helped them to end the World T20 Cup campaign on a high note. It also turned out to be Balaji’s final appearance in the iconic blue jersey.

3/22 VS PAKISTAN, 2012 ICC WORLD T20

Colombo: After a splendid winning run in the group stages of the World event. India lost their maiden Super eight match against Australia and needed a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Balaji prevented the arch rivals from scoring big runs and returned with remarkable figures of 3/22 to restrict them to a paltry 128 runs. India comfortably chased down the target and won the match by eight-wickets with three overs to spare.

