Happy Birthday Lance Klusener – South Africa’s Hero in the 1999 World Cup

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener, who his best remembered for his incredible performances at the 1999 ICC World Cup, turns 48 today.
In 49 Test matches, the southpaw scored 1906 runs at an average of 32.86 and took 80 wickets at an average of 37.91 and strike rate of 86.
Klusener was an integral part of the South African team in the late 1990s and he announced his arrival with figures of 8/64 against India at the Eden Gardens in 1996.
The all-rounder was also well known for his big-hitting in the years leading up to the 1999 World Cup. His baseball-style back-lift and thunderous hitting symbolised the tournament and his heroics nearly took South Africa to the final.
While he continued to be a crucial as a bowling all-rounder post the heroics of 1999, Klusener’s form started to dip.
A recall for the 2003 World Cup failed to kick-start his career. His subsequent omission for the 2003 tour of England put his international career in doubt, and led to a bout of legal wrangling.
Both parties later settled their differences, and he was back in the squad for the ODI series against West Indies in 2003-04, kept his place for the following series in New Zealand, and also returned to the Test team in 2004.
However, it was a short-lived comeback and he left international cricket for good in 2004.
Klusener was one of the high-profile signings in the unofficial Indian Cricket League in 2007, and enjoyed reasonable success with the Kolkata Tigers. He quit the ICL in 2009 to embark on a coaching career, which will see him travel to India with the South African team later this year for a full tour.
