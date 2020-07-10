Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

186/5 (61.1)

West Indies trail by 18 runs, MIN. 104.5 Overs Left Today
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

57 (8.5)

Spanga United CC need 40 runs in 7 balls at 34.28 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

IANS |July 10, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Happy Birthday Little Master - Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Sunil Gavaskar's Big Day

The entire cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday. Gavaskar, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to play the sport, held numerous records and the fact that he was also a World Cup winner, puts him in elite company.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar referred to Gavaskar as his idol and wrote on Twitter: "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old I couldn't believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to and wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st Birthday sir. Have a healthy and safe year ahead."

Current Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Tweeted: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar sir. Wish him loads of happiness!"

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter: "Why did I want to be a batsman and play for India? Answer: Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir!"

Also Read: In Numbers: 70 Standout Numbers as Sunil Gavaskar Turns 70

Former India speedster and member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal also wished Gavaskar on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday to one of the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health and happiness. Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar.

ICC highlighted Gavaskar's greatest achievements as they wrote on their Twitter handle: "First batsmen to score 10,000 Test runs. First batsmen to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. Held the record for most number of Test tons till 2005. First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy Birthday to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar."

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
