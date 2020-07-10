Happy Birthday Little Master - Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Sunil Gavaskar's Big Day

The entire cricket fraternity on Friday took to social media to wish 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday. Gavaskar, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to play the sport, held numerous records and the fact that he was also a World Cup winner, puts him in elite company.
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar referred to Gavaskar as his idol and wrote on Twitter: "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old I couldn't believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to and wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st Birthday sir. Have a healthy and safe year ahead."
I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/u06c37ouDh— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2020
I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/u06c37ouDh
Current Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane Tweeted: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar sir. Wish him loads of happiness!"
Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Wish him loads of happiness!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 10, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Wish him loads of happiness!
Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter: "Why did I want to be a batsman and play for India? Answer: Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir!"
Why did I want to be batsman & play for India? Answer : Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir! 🙏🙏🙏— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2020
Why did I want to be batsman & play for India? Answer : Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir! 🙏🙏🙏
Also Read: In Numbers: 70 Standout Numbers as Sunil Gavaskar Turns 70
Former India speedster and member of India's 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal also wished Gavaskar on Twitter and wrote: "Happy Birthday to one of the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health and happiness. Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar.
Happy Birthday to one the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health & happiness!! Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/d5FbWEZBXE— Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 10, 2020
Happy Birthday to one the best opening batsmen the world has ever seen! Sunny bhai wishing you the best of health & happiness!! Have a wonderful day! #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/d5FbWEZBXE
ICC highlighted Gavaskar's greatest achievements as they wrote on their Twitter handle: "First batsmen to score 10,000 Test runs. First batsmen to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice. Held the record for most number of Test tons till 2005. First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches. Happy Birthday to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar."
In his penultimate Test in 1987, against Pakistan, Gavaskar became the first man to cross 10,000 Test runs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9n5V5sJAff— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020
In his penultimate Test in 1987, against Pakistan, Gavaskar became the first man to cross 10,000 Test runs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9n5V5sJAff
2⃣7⃣4⃣9⃣Gavaskar has scored the most number of runs against West Indies in Tests 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yxhm9PgQLN— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020
2⃣7⃣4⃣9⃣Gavaskar has scored the most number of runs against West Indies in Tests 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yxhm9PgQLN
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Happy Birthday Little Master - Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Sunil Gavaskar's Big Day
Gavaskar, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to play the sport, held numerous records and the fact that he was also a World Cup winner, puts him in elite company.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings