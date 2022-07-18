Happy Birthday Manan Vohra: Top Batting Performances of Cricketer in IPL

A stylish top-order batter, Manan Vohra’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been quite eventful. The right-hander first made headlines with his performance in the U-19 World Cup 2012. An impressive performance in the U-19 WC helped Vohra in acquiring a contract from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during IPL 2013 auctions.

During his stint with Punjab, Vohra produced a lot of match-defining performances. The top-order batsman later also played for teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2022, he was part of winner Gujarat Titans.

With the stylish batter celebrating his 29th birthday on July 18, let’s recall some of his best IPL knocks.

95 vs SRH, Hyderabad, IPL 2017Manan Vohra churned out the best performance of his IPL career during a league game between Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017. Punjab was asked to chase a target of 160 in 20 overs by Hyderabad. Batting in the second innings, Vohra produced a breathtakingly good innings by adding 95 runs to the scoreboard. The opening batsman smashed 95 while facing just 50 deliveries. Despite the exploits by Vohra, Punjab lost the match by five runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a five-wicket haul. 67 vs KKR, IPL 2014Punjab made their maiden appearance in the final of the Indian Premier League in 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first in the game, Vohra and Wriddhiman Saha produced spectacular knocks. Vohra played a sublime inning of 67 runs off 52 balls while Saha smashed a century. The two together took Punjab to a respectable total of 199. However, Manish Pandey’s knock of 94 helped KKR in winning by three wickets. 47 vs SRH, Hyderabad, IPL 2014Playing his first match for Punjab in IPL 2014, Vohra announced himself in style as he delivered a splendid knock of 47 runs off just 20 balls. To reach a score of 47, Vohra hit five boundaries and two sixes. However, the batsman had to go back to the pavilion in the 10th over due to a run-out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The brilliant batting by the right-hander helped Punjab in chasing a target of 206 and winning the match by six wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 51 vs Rising Pune Supergiants, Mohali, IPL 2016Manan Vohra took home the Man of the Match award for his extraordinary performance against Rising Pune Supergiants in a league game of IPL 2016. While Punjab was chasing 153 in Mohali, the 28-year-old gave his team a dream start by hammering 51 runs off 33 balls. His knock included seven boundaries at a strike rate of 154.55. Vohra was aptly supported by Murali Vijay as the two together helped the hosts in winning the match by six wickets.

