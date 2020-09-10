Happy Birthday Manish Pandey: His Best Catches Over The Years

As Manish Pandey celebrates his 31st birthday, we celebrate Manish Pandey the fielder. Be it in his blue jersey or playing for various IPL franchises, Manish Pandey has made a name for himself when it came to safely pouching the ball.
Here are some of his best catches.
Happy birthday to one of ICT's best fielder @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/hfB7bos1zY— Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) September 9, 2020
#OrangeArmy #HappyBirthdayManish @im_manishpandey 's absolute stunnerOne of the greatest catches all time pic.twitter.com/2b3DgIMl7U— Havish (@iam_havish) September 10, 2020
Happy Birthday to one of the best fielder in @BCCI Manish anna ❤️@im_manishpandey @SunRisers#ManishPandey pic.twitter.com/LPnkAQeUMp— Sai Prashanth Raina (@_Im_sai_) September 10, 2020
Happy Birthday @im_manishpandey 👀🐐 pic.twitter.com/YnhyYqgPj1— Jeet (@Subhrajeet_vk18) September 10, 2020
Happiest bday manish PandeyWe hyd fans believe on you 😊😇Play well#HappyBirthdayManishPandey pic.twitter.com/AUgPO3uro2— #HYD & #CSK 🔥 (@Robinn_singhh) September 10, 2020
Have a great one, Manish.
