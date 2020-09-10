Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Happy Birthday Manish Pandey: His Best Catches Over The Years

Here are Manish Pandey's five best catches in his entire career. Take a look.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Manish Pandey the fielder.

As Manish Pandey celebrates his 31st birthday, we celebrate Manish Pandey the fielder. Be it in his blue jersey or playing for various IPL franchises, Manish Pandey has made a name for himself when it came to safely pouching the ball.

Here are some of his best catches.

Have a great one, Manish.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more