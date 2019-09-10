Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Manish Pandey - India Batsmen Turns 30

India batsman Manish Pandey celebrates his 30th birthday on September 10. The Karnataka player has been a part of the national squad since 2015 and has also played a number of memorable knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Manish Pandey. (Pic: AFP)

Pandey started playing cricket when he was in the third grade when He was doing his schooling in Kendriya Vidyalaya ASC Centre, Bangalore and he would later join the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Pandey started playing cricket when he was in the third grade when He was doing his schooling in Kendriya Vidyalaya ASC Centre, Bangalore and he would later join the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

He was considered a player with some promise and was a member of the India U-19 cricket team team that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup held in Malaysia, under the tutelage of current India captain Virat Kohli.

Pandey finally made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against Zimbabwe on 14 July 2015, getting his chance to play T20Is for India in that same year.

He has currently played 23 ODIs, scoring 440 runs at an average of 36.66. In 31 T20Is, he has scored 565 runs at an average of 37.66.

Pandey has also been prolific in the IPL, making history in 2009 when he became the first Indian player to score a century in the tournament in 2009 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has also won the tournament twice with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and 2016 before he became one of the most expensive players in the 2018 IPL auction when Sunrisers Hyderabad purcahsed him for Rs. 11 crore.

Pandey was recently singled out along with Shreyas Iyer as players who could solve India's middle-order woes in white-ball cricket, meaning another run in the team seems likely for him.

