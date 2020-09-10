Happy Birthday Manish Pandey: Seven Facts That We Bet You Don't Know About Him

Manish Pandey is celebrating his 31st birthday today. So, we thought of compiling some of the lesser known facts about the India cricketer that we bet will blow your mind. Take a look:
Kannadiga? Not really: Pandey might come across as a Kannadiga but he actually hails from Nainital, Uttarakhand where he was born on this day in 1989.
Army Background: Pandey's father was in the Indian Army. It was with his father that he came to Bangalore and when his father was transferred again, this time to Rajasthan, he chose to stay back.
He Almost Became An Indian Army officer: Pandey had a back-up plan, had his career in cricket not materialised. He would have joined the Indian Army. Like father, Like son.
Played for Mysore, not Bangalore: Even though he settled in Bangalore, in his early years Pandey played for Mysore. It was here that he got his first ever breakthrough as he was called up to play the Under-19 World Cup.
Had A Supreme Ranji Season Following IPL Success: Most of the players would have fallen prey to fame after tasting success in IPL as he became the youngest to score a century at the tournament, but Pandey was not among them. He amassed 882 runs in Ranji Trophy 2009-10 season.
Rahul Dravid, his Role Model: This one shouldn't surprise you. Brought up in the Karnataka cricketing circuit, Pandey had a closer look at the 'Wall.' No surprises, it was Rahul Dravid on whom he based his game.
Pandey Rejected IPL Contract Once: Back in 2011, Pandey was adamant not to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He rejected the contract citing low salary. RCB had him banned for four games.
