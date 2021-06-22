Happy Birthday Marnus Labuschagne: 7 Adorable Pictures of Australian Cricketer

As Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his 27th birthday; here is a sneak peek into his life.

1.

Marnus Labuschagne tied the knot with his sweetheart Rebekah on May 26, 2017.

2.

The duo recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing pictures from their respective social media handle to mark the occasion.

3.

Marnus Labuschagne is a South African born cricketer. He along with his father moved to Brisbane in 2004 and joined Queensland Cricket underage system when he was 11 years old.

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman met the love of his life, Rebekah, when they were just teenagers. Interestingly, the duo first time met at a Gateway Baptist Church in the Redlands area of Brisbane.

4.

Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in a Test match in August 2019 when he replaced former Australian skipper Steven Smith during Ashes.

5.

Labuschagne was the leading run-scorer in the longest format of the game in 2019. He scored 1104 runs in 17 innings. He was followed by his fellow countryman Smith (965 runs) and England skipper Joe Root (851 runs).

6.

Labuschagne is part of the Brisbane Heat’s squad in the Big Bash League. He also plays county cricket for Glamorgan and represents the Queensland cricket team in domestic cricket.

7.

So far, Labuschagne has played 18 Test and 13 ODIs for Australia and scored 1885 and 473 runs respectively.

