Happy Birthday Mayank Agarwal: 5 Memorable Knocks by Indian Batter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAYANK AGARWAL: Mayank Agarwal had announced his arrival at the international stage in style after pulling off a record-breaking knock against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2018. Agarwal played a gritty knock of 76, becoming the 27th Indian batter to notch a half century on a Test debut.

In ODIs, Mayank made his debut against New Zealand in February 2020. Mayank Agarwal has so far played 21 Tests and five ODIs. In IPL, he has scored 2331 runs at a strike rate of 134.51. As, the Bengaluru-born batter celebrates his 32nd birthday today, it is time to take a look at some of his finest knocks.

243 vs Bangladesh, 2019

Mayank Agarwal recorded his highest score in Tests during the first match against Bangladesh in November 2019. He had played an astonishing knock of 243 in the first innings of the encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Team India had comfortably won the contest by an innings 130 runs.

304 not out vs Maharashtra, 2017

In first-class cricket, Mayank Agarwal reached his highest score during a Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in November 2017. The Karnataka opening-batter pulled off an incredible unbeaten knock of 304 in the first innings. His innings comprised 28 boundaries and four sixes. Karnataka had ultimately won the game by an innings and 136 runs.

106 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2020

It would be wrong to ascertain that Mayank Agarwal’s brilliance has been limited to red-ball cricket only. In IPL, Mayank had played a blistering knock of 50-ball 106 against Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2020 season. The then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) batter had slammed 10 boundaries and seven sixes during his knock. Mayank’s brilliance with the bat guided Punjab to a mammoth total of 223/2.

76 vs Australia, 2018

Mayank Agarwal could not have asked for a better start to his career in international cricket. Agarwal, on his Test debut, had played a crucial knock of 76 in the first innings of the game against Australia. India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, had won the contest by 137 runs.

215 vs South Africa, 2019

Mayank Agarwal had notched his maiden double hundred in international cricket in the opening Test against South Africa in 2019. Mayank’s sensational 215 helped Team India in putting up a mammoth total of 502/7 (declared) in the first innings.

