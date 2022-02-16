Happy Birthday Mayank Agarwal: Top Batting Performances of the Punjab Kings’ Player

Mayank Agarwal is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Born in Bangalore, Karnataka, the Indian cricketer is a right-handed top-order batsman who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2011 and debut for the Indian cricket team in December 2018. He plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL and will be playing for the same team in IPL 2022. Mayank came into the limelight after his performance at the U19 World Cup. Take a look at Mayank’s top batting performances.

In the 2017-2018 Ranji Trophy, Mayank scored a triple century of 304 for Karnataka against Maharashtra, in first-class cricket. At the same event, he was the leading run-scorer to finish the tournament with 1,160 runs.

In 2018, he scored 723 runs in eight matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In an Indian domestic season, he scored more than 2000 runs across all formats. Mayank was also the leading run-scorer for Karnataka in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In 2020, Mayank played for the IPL for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royal and scored a century, but ended up losing the match. In over 11 matches he made 424 runs for the Kings XI Punjab. He became the 13th captain of Punjab Kings in 2021 and became the third batsman in the IPL to score 99 not out.

Agarwal was a part of India’s Test squad in 2018 but he did not play the match. In his test debut against Australia, Mayank became the highest scorer in history to score 76 runs. During his test match in South Africa, he scored 215 runs with 23 fours and 6 sixes.

In November 2019, Mayank broke Donald Bradman’s record and became the second-fastest batsman to score double hundreds. After being selected for the October ODI and Test Squad for the Australian tour, he became the third-fastest batsman to reach 1000 runs in the Test.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here