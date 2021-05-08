Happy Birthday Michael Bevan: 5 Best Innings of Former Australian Cricketer

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Happy Birthday Michael Bevan: 5 Best Innings of Former Australian Cricketer
Counted among one of the greatest of all time, Bevan was an enigma for bowlers and is known for the manner he used to seal the victories for his side.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
The former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan is hailed as the first-ever accepted finisher in modern-day cricket. Counted among one of the greatest of all time, Bevan was an enigma for bowlers and is known for the manner he used to seal the victories for his side.
On his birthday today, here we look back at his five best knocks:
78* vs West Indies (Sydney 1996)
Bevan’s unbeaten 78 run knock against West Indies in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is rated as one of the best in his career. Batting first, West Indies scored a paltry 172 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 43 overs. An easy run chase got interesting after Australia were reduced to 38/6, courtesy of Curtly Ambrose and Ottis Gibson.
Bevan walked to bat at number five, when Australia was 32/4. He snitched a crucial 83-run stand with Paul Reiffel for the eighth wicket and snatched the victory from jaws of defeat. He remained unbeaten at 78 off 88 balls as Australia won the match by one wicket. His knock was laced six fours.
102* vs New Zealand (Melbourne, 2002)
Chasing 246 runs for a win against New Zealand in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia found itself in trouble after they were left reeling at 82 for six. Bevan walked to bat at number four, when the scoreboard read 53/4.
The ace cricketer got Australia out of the mud by snitching 61 and 81 run partnerships with Shane Warne and Brett Lee, respectively. Bevan scored the sixth century of his career off 93 balls, before guiding home to a two-wicket win over Kiwis with three balls to spare.
87* vs India (Margao 2001)
Chasing 266 runs for a win, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist gave Australia a flying start. However, an easy chase turned tricky, after Javagal Srinath removed Hayden and Ponting in the same over. Bevan gave Gilchrist the much-needed support from the other end.
However, after the departure of the wicket-keeper batsman, Australia’s innings fell apart as the likes Steve Waugh, Darren Lehmann and Andrew Symonds fell cheaply. In the end, Ian Healy gave Bevan the support from the other end as he guided Australia to a four-wicket win.
79* vs Pakistan (Melbourne 1997)
Bevan scored his maiden ODI hundred in 1997 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against a world-class South African bowling attack. Chasing 182 for a win, Bevan walked to bat when the scoreboard read 14/2 and remained unbeaten at 79. Bevan anchored Australia’s innings from one end as wickets tumbled at the other end and guided them to a three-wicket win with three balls to spare.
72* vs Sri Lanka (Perth 1999)
Bevan walked to bat after the run out of Ricky Ponting, when the scoreboard read 138/4 after 29 overs and the game was in balance. However, a magnificent knock from of 72 runs off 65 balls guided Australia to a 45-run win. Riding on Bevan’s quick-fire fifty, Australia posted a challenging 274 runs for the loss of seven wickets. And a bowling master class from Glenn McGrath guided Australia to a comfortable win over Islanders.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking