Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: A Look at The Indian Legend's Top Five Knocks

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: A Look at The Indian Legend's Top Five Knocks
Mithali made her ODI debut against Ireland in Milton Keyes in 1999, when she was 16 and still holds the record for the youngest female debutant to score a century in ODIs.
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
The emergence and contribution of Mithali Raj to Indian Women’s cricket is immense. Born on December 3, She is arguably one of the greatest women cricketers ever as her achievements and records speak volumes of her prowess. The skipper of the Indian National Women’s Test and ODI teams has successfully etched her name in the minds of millions of fans that too in a cricket crazy nation like ours where her male counterparts share god-like status.
Mithali made her ODI debut against Ireland in Milton Keyes in 1999, when she was 16 and still holds the record for the youngest female debutant to score a century in ODIs. With a staggering 21 years of ongoing career in International cricket, she is also the first female in women’s cricket to play for over decades. Other than her long career and superb batting skills, Mithali is also the top-scorer in women’s ODIs – with 6,888 runs, that include seven hundred’s and 53 half-centuries.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE| INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
She is also the all-time leading run-scorer for India across all formats. The batting maestro is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Padmashree. As the talismanic player turns 38, we look at some of her amazing knocks.
214 vs England (Taunton, 2002 - Test cricket)
During the second Test match of India’s Tour of England in 2002, Mithali came into bat when the visitors were reeling at 45 for two in reply to England’s 329 runs in the first innings. She anchored the innings and scored 214 runs from 407 balls. Her valiant double century facing English pacers helped India to post 467 runs and it helped the team secure a drawn series.
125 (not out, 143 balls) vs Sri Lanka (Katunayake, 1999)
Mithali Raj's unbeaten 125 had powered India to 253 for 5 and it will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest efforts by the Indian skipper in a losing cause. In the third ODI of India Women's 2018 Tour of Sri Lanka, Mithali once again held the fort with Smriti Mandhana and put on 102 for the second wicket, after India lost Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck in the first over of the game. Mithali shepherded the innings and remained unbeaten.
114 (not out) vs Ireland (Milton Keyes, 1999)
This was a special one for the Indian women's cricket team and especially for Mithali Raj. She made her debut aged just 16 and 205 days. As she went to open the innings, Mithali eventually became the youngest female cricketer to score a hundred. Two youngsters made their debut, slamming hundreds against Ireland and etched their names forever in the history books. Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 114 and Reshma Gandhi’s unbeaten 104 added 258 for the first wicket and their partnership was unbroken till the end of 50 overs. Ireland batted through their 50 overs scoring just 97 for nine, handing India a 161-run victory.
109 vs New Zealand (Derby, 2017)
During the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup fixture against New Zealand, Mithali took charge among the Indian batting line-up once again. She scored 109 runs from 123 balls, which included 11 boundaries. She forged good partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy to take the team's eventual total of 265 for seven. India’s stellar bowling attack wiped out the hosts who perished at 79, giving the visitors a staggering 186-run victory, which allowed them to seal a spot semi-final spot in the tournament.
103 (not out) vs Pakistan (Cuttack, 2013)
India didn’t have a good run during the ICC Women's World Cup 2013. But in the seventh play-off game against arch rivals Pakistan, the match was deemed to be a do-or-die contest. On a ground where no other team managed to score more than 105 in the tournament, India were to chase 193. The hosts suffered a batting collapse with none of them making more than 26. Skipper Mithali stepped in with a splendid unbeaten 103 from 141 balls to steer the team to a six-wicket victory.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking