Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Here Are Some Records By Indian Women Cricket Team Captain

One of the successful women cricketers in the world, Mithali Raj has many records to her name. Born on December 3, 1982, Mithali has captained India’s women cricket team for a long time. She has been playing international cricket for more than two decades. Mithali has won many awards like Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017 and Arjuna Award in 2003. She was also conferred with the Padma Shri in 2015.

As Mithali celebrates her 38th birthday, here are some of the records created by her which shows she is a star of the game.

• She has scored 6888 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which is most by any women cricketer in the world. She just needs to score 112 runs to reach the 7000-run mark. With this, she would become the first woman cricketer to score 7000 runs in the ODI.

• The Indian women’s team captain has led the national side twice to ICC ODI World Cup final – in 2005 and 2017.

• She has smashed 53 half-centuries in the ODI career, which is also the most by any women cricketer. This record of Mithali is followed by Charlotte Edwards of England, who has smashed 46 fifties in ODIs.

• Mithali is the first women cricketer in India and seventh in the world to score a double century in Tests. She smashed 214 runs in 2002 against England in Taunton.

• She is also the first woman cricketer in the world to score seven consecutive fifties. These consecutive half-centuries came against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

• The India skipper made her debut in ODI at the age of 16 against Ireland in Milton Keynes in 1999. In that match, she scored a century, becoming the youngest female debutant to score a century in the white-ball cricket. She still holds this record.

• She is the first woman cricketer to play for more than 20 years and the only female player to have played more than 200 ODI matches.