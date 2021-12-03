Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Records Held by Indian Women’s Cricket Legend

India’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj is arguably the most decorated women batter to ever grace the field from the country. Mithali has achieved plenty of galore while representing India at the highest level in her two-decade-long career. She is the leading run-getter in WODI and also the only cricketer from India to play two-fifty overs World Cup final as captain (male or female). The only thing missing from Mithali’s long list of achievements is the tag of a World Cup winner and in pursuit of the same, she announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game in September 2019.

Today as Mithali celebrates her 39th birthday; we take a look at some of the records owned by the dashing cricketer:

1. Mithali scored an unbeaten 114 runs on her ODI debut at the age of 16 (16 years, 205 days), making her the youngest cricketer to score a century in the one-dayers.

2. She also holds the record for scoring an ODI century in her debut match, an achievement she shares with Derryth Lynne Thomas, Enid Bakewell, Reshma Gandhi, Nicole Elizabeth Bolton and Mary-Anne Musonda.

3. Mithali was appointed as India’s Test skipper at the age of 22 (22 years, 353 days), making her the third-youngest captain in the women’s game.

4. Mithali has amassed 7391 runs in one-dayers – most in the women’s game.

5. Mithali smashed her first double ton in red-ball cricket at the age of 19 (19 years, 254 days), making her the youngest cricketer to do so.

6. She also holds the record for most catches (3) in a single innings in women’s Test matches.

7. Mithali has the unwanted record for getting dismissed in the nineties (5 times) for the most number of times.

8. Mithali has played the most matches as captain (143) in ODIs.

9. Mithali is the only women cricketer to smash seven consecutive fifties in ODIs

10. She also holds the record for playing the second most number of games (74) without getting dismissed for a duck. The first spot in this elite list is reserved by Karen Louise Rolton (104) of Australia. Mithali Raj records, Happy birthday Mithali Raj, Mithali Raj

