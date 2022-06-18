Happy Birthday Moeen Ali: 5 Most Memorable IPL Performances of the English All-Rounder

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOEEN ALI: English cricketer Moeen Ali made his debut in Indian Premier League just four years back but his stellar abilities made him one of the most prominent all-rounders in the domestic T20 tournament. He has so far played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings and amassed 910 runs along with five half centuries. As the 35-year-old all-rounder celebrates his birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top-five performances in IPL.

93 vs Rajasthan Royals (2022)

Moeen played one of his finest knocks in his IPL career against Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded season. He played a terrific innings to score 93 runs off 57 balls. His innings comprised 13 boundaries and three sixes. Moeen’s brilliant batting helped Chennai in reaching a formidable total of 150/6 in 20 overs.

Moeen later picked up one wicket after conceding 21 runs in four overs. His heroics eventually proved to be inconsequential as Rajasthan successfully reached the total with two balls to spare. 66 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2019)

In 2019 IPL, Moeen Ali played an amazing knock of 66 off 28 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kolkata Knight Riders. The then Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (100 runs off 58 balls) and Moeen (66 off 28 balls) stitched a solid partnership of 90 runs to help their side in reaching a mammoth total of 213/4 in 20 overs. Moeen had smashed 5 boundaries and 6 sixes during his quickfire knock. Eventually, Bangalore managed to win the match by 10 runs. 3/13 vs Delhi Capitals (2022)

In the 15th season of IPL, the English all-rounder had exhibited a stunning bowling display against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side had registered a defendable total of 208/6 in 20 overs. Delhi during their run chase, looked unsettled after losing two early wickets.

Moeen eventually emerged as Chennai’s saviour as he scalped three wickets conceding 13 runs in his four overs. Moeen’s superb bowling spell had helped the four-time IPL champions in clinching a 91-run victory. 65 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

Back in 2018, while representing Bangalore, the southpaw played a brilliant innings of 65 off 34 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moeen had smashed 2 boundaries and 6 sixes to guide his side to a mammoth total of 218/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad could manage to score 204/3 in 20 overs. 3/7 vs Rajasthan Royals (2021)

Moeen’s all-round abilities received plenty of appreciation after he displayed a memorable show against Rajasthan Royals during the 2021 IPL. Moeen contributed significantly as he scored 26 runs off 20 balls. Batting first, Chennai set a target of 189 for Rajasthan.

In the bowling unit, Moeen did a terrific job as he picked up three wickets conceding just seven runs after bowling three overs. Chennai ultimately managed to win the match by 45 runs. Moeen was also adjudged Man of the Match.

