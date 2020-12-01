- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Sports Fraternity Wishes Former Cricketer on his 40th Birthday
Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif first caught viewers' attention when he was the skipper of the Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000. The young cricketer brought about a revolution in the fielding tactics with some athletic skills and catches, which was rather unusual for an Indian cricketer of that time.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Sports Fraternity Wishes Former Cricketer on his 40th Birthday | Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif first caught viewers' attention when he was the skipper of the Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000. The young cricketer brought about a revolution in the fielding tactics with some athletic skills and catches, which was rather unusual for an Indian cricketer of that time. With his phenomenal performance at the U-19 tournament, Kaif was selected in the Indian national team.
His first memorable performance for the Indian cricket team came in July 2002 at Lord's when the 21-year-old Kaif scored an unbeaten 75-ball-87 and was involved in a composed 121-run partnership at sixth wicket with Yuvraj Singh to deliver a final victory. The historic win at Lord's continues to be an extremely special moment in Indian cricket history as Kaif led India home in the final over with Zaheer Khan, and sparked wild celebrations all around, including the then captain Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving act in the pilgrimage site of cricket.
Mohammad Kaif turned 40 today and his fellow cricketers and admirers are showering him with birthday blessings. Yuvraj Singh tweeted a picture of him with Kaif and recounted his journey with the still-so-fit cricketer from the Under-19 World Cup, Natwest Trophy final to other memorable partnerships, both on and off the field.
From the Under-19 World Cup, Natwest Trophy final to many other memorable partnerships on and off the field, here's wishing the still-so-fit @MohammadKaif a very Happy Birthday 🎂 Hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Lots of love and best wishes brother 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8RJ7doGxJA
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 1, 2020
Irfan Pathan posted an old picture of him with Kaif from a practice session where the latter is wearing a serious expression. Captioning the image, Irfan wished happiness and flexibility for the Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach.
Itne serious kaahe hoo bhaisaab? @MohammadKaif wishing you happiness and flexibility on your birthday #birthday pic.twitter.com/kClSDs8bcb
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 1, 2020
Chennai Super Kings player and Kaif's fellow Ranji player from Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Raina posted a picture and tweeted a happy birthday wish. Raina mentioned how he cherishes all his memories of winning the Ranji trophy title for UP and all the matches for India. He wished Kaif a phenomenal day and years ahead.
Happy birthday Kaif Bhai @MohammadKaif. Cherishing all our memories of wining Ranji trophy title for UP & all the matches for India. Have a phenomenal day & years ahead. #HappyBirthdayKaif pic.twitter.com/lFdIXj4FlV
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 1, 2020
Rohan Gavaskar also posted a throwback picture from his cricketing days and wished his fellow colleague a happy birthday.
Happy birthday kaifu - have the most amazing one buddy @MohammadKaif #birthday #teammates #bcci P.S - I needed a haircut then , need a haircut now !! pic.twitter.com/jadp6tdj2c
— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 1, 2020
Sports commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wished the fittest retired cricketer a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday to one of the fittest retired cricketers, Mohd Kaif. Have a great day Kaifu! @MohammadKaif
Also in the pic - @GautamGambhir @DeepDasgupta7 pic.twitter.com/pSjBHtx87r
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 1, 2020
Wasim Jaffer also tweeted his birthday wishes for Kaif.
Happy birthday bhaisaab @MohammadKaif
Have a great year 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/RQrYfzyxRq
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 1, 2020
Here are some other wishes:
The man who gave us the belief that a UP boy can play for India. Happy Birthday 🎂 Kaifu bhai @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/qZeaFsoItc
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 1, 2020
A man that made us fall in love with fielding.
Happy birthday, champ. 😉🏆 #RoyalsFamily | @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/N2C9wRyNpY
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 1, 2020
Outstanding fielder 👍
Gritty batsman 👌
Here's wishing @MohammadKaif a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/y7E9ive8Vl
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking