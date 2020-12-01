CRICKETNEXT

Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Sports Fraternity Wishes Former Cricketer on his 40th Birthday

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif first caught viewers' attention when he was the skipper of the Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000. The young cricketer brought about a revolution in the fielding tactics with some athletic skills and catches, which was rather unusual for an Indian cricketer of that time.

Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Relive The Famous NatWest Final Innings and Other Top Knocks

His first memorable performance for the Indian cricket team came in July 2002 at Lord's when the 21-year-old Kaif scored an unbeaten 75-ball-87 and was involved in a composed 121-run partnership at sixth wicket with Yuvraj Singh to deliver a final victory. The historic win at Lord's continues to be an extremely special moment in Indian cricket history as Kaif led India home in the final over with Zaheer Khan, and sparked wild celebrations all around, including the then captain Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving act in the pilgrimage site of cricket.

Mohammad Kaif turned 40 today and his fellow cricketers and admirers are showering him with birthday blessings. Yuvraj Singh tweeted a picture of him with Kaif and recounted his journey with the still-so-fit cricketer from the Under-19 World Cup, Natwest Trophy final to other memorable partnerships, both on and off the field.

Irfan Pathan posted an old picture of him with Kaif from a practice session where the latter is wearing a serious expression. Captioning the image, Irfan wished happiness and flexibility for the Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach.

Chennai Super Kings player and Kaif's fellow Ranji player from Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Raina posted a picture and tweeted a happy birthday wish. Raina mentioned how he cherishes all his memories of winning the Ranji trophy title for UP and all the matches for India. He wished Kaif a phenomenal day and years ahead.

Rohan Gavaskar also posted a throwback picture from his cricketing days and wished his fellow colleague a happy birthday.

Sports commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wished the fittest retired cricketer a happy birthday.

Wasim Jaffer also tweeted his birthday wishes for Kaif.

Here are some other wishes:

