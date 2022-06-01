Happy Birthday Mohammad Rizwan: Cheteshwar Pujara Leads Wishes For Pakistan Opener

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan shared a great bonding while playing for Sussex at the County Championship Division Two 2022. On Wednesday, another glimpse of their camaraderie was seen as Pujara posted a special birthday message for his teammate on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, Mohammad Rizwan. Have a fabulous year ahead,” Pujara wrote in the caption while posting a photo of himself along with Rizwan.

Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/iUOjvDT2hx — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

Previously, Rizwan had rated Pujara as the second cricketer on his list in terms of pure concentration and focus.

“But he (Pujara) is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too. If you get a chance to learn something, you should do it. In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with the most focus, and concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his [Pujara’s]. Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly,” Rizwan was quoted during a chat with Cricwick.

Recently ahead of the third day’s play against Durham in the County Championship Division Two 2022 match, the two Sussex batters were spotted having a conversation with each other.

The video was also posted by the official Twitter handle of Sussex. “Rizwan x Pujara pre-match prep,” read the caption of the post.

Rizwan x Pujara pre-match prep. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g3vVwefsQf — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 30, 2022

Apart from Pujara, other cricketers have also wished Rizwan.

“Rizi bhai per aa ker sab kuch khatam ho jata hai. Have no words to praise him enough. A very Happy Birthday to Muhammad Rizwan. – the Superman of the cricket world. The man who refused to give up. A superstar cricketer and an even great human being,” Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had written on Twitter while posting a photo of himself along with the 30-year-old batter.

Rizi bhai per aa ker sab kuch khatam ho jata hai. Have no words to praise him enough. A very Happy Birthday to @iMRizwanPak – the SuperMan of the cricket world. The Man who refused to give up. A superstar Cricketer and an even great human being. 🎂 🥳 🎉 #Respect pic.twitter.com/D2SgvkW90s — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) May 31, 2022

Pakistani power-hitting batter Fakhar Zaman posted a photo of him sitting next to Rizwan and in the caption, he had written, “His fighting spirit and humbleness has no match. A very happy birthday to our incredible performer and match winner Muhammad Rizwan. Picture Credits: Shaheen Afridi.”

His fighting spirit and humbleness has no match. A very happy birthday to our incredible performer and match winner @iMRizwanPak. Picture Credits: @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/coM0KdBgqf — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) June 1, 2022

Recently, Rizwan has been in stunning form as the Peshawar-born cricketer notched up two consecutive fifties for Sussex in the ongoing Vitality Blast.

keywords: Mohammad Rizwan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sussex

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here