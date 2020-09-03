Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: A Look Back At His Five Sizzling Performances

Mohammed Shami has made a name for himself since his debut in 2013 against West Indies. The Bengal pacer has only improved with time and as of today it is almost impossible to imagine the Indian pace attack without him. Today as he celebrates his 30th birthday, we look back at his five bowling performances.
India vs Pakistan, Adelaide 2015(9-1-35-4)
It was the tournament opener of the ICC Cricket World Cup and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan. It can’t be bigger than this. If you want to make a mark then this was the time and didn’t the 24-year old deliver? Shami was immaculate with his line and length and removed Younis Khan with a bouncer. He went onto take the wickets of Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz to hog the limelight.
India vs Australia, Perth 2018(24-8-56-6)
Shami bowled brilliantly on the bouncy wicket of newly built Optus Stadium in Perth. The newly-laid wicket had something for the pacers and Shami made the most of it picking up six crucial wickets in the second innings. India were already on the back foot as they conceded 43-run lead and the Aussies were tightening the screws on Virat Kohli and his men when Shami ripped through the Aussie line up.
India vs West Indies, Kolkata 2013(13.1-0-47-5)
West Indies were already in the dumps at Eden Gardens after India had posted 453 in their first innings and were trying very hard to save themselves from an innings defeat. But it was not to be. Walked in Shami and ripped through the Windies line up with some outstanding bowling. The visitors were trying hard and were 110 for 2 at one stage. But Shami produced a brilliant delivery to trap Marlon Samuels in front and triggered a collapse. He went onto take a fifer and India won the game by an innings and 51 runs.
India vs Afghanistan, Southampton 2019(9.5-1-40-4)
In one of the most terrific spells of fast bowling, Shami cleaned up Afghanistan in a low scoring game at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Shami returned with figures of 40 for four which included a superb hattrick. Afghanistan bowled brilliantly to restrict Kohli and his mighty India to 224 for eight. At 213 for seven and with all-rounder Mohammad Nabi at crease, anything was possible but from here on Shami turned the match on its head on. He dismissed Nabi and then sent back Aftab Alam and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for ducks to execute a perfect hattrick.
India vs South Africa, Vishakhapatnam 2019(10.5-2-35-5)
With a chase of 395 runs in the fourth innings, the Proteas were expecting the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin to let the ball do the talking but it was Shami who sliced through their middle and lower order to help India register an easy win. Shami removed Temba Bavuma for a duck and triggered a collapse which saw South Africa lose their five wickets for fifty runs. India won the game by 203 runs and took 1-0 lead in three-match series.
