Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: A Look Back At His Five Sizzling Performances

As Mohammad Shami celebrates his 30th birthday, we look back at his top five bowling performances of his career.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Mohammed Shami celebrating his hattrick against Afghanistan in 2019.

Mohammed Shami has made a name for himself since his debut in 2013 against West Indies. The Bengal pacer has only improved with time and as of today it is almost impossible to imagine the Indian pace attack without him. Today as he celebrates his 30th birthday, we look back at his five bowling performances.

India vs Pakistan, Adelaide 2015(9-1-35-4)

It was the tournament opener of the ICC Cricket World Cup and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan. It can’t be bigger than this. If you want to make a mark then this was the time and didn’t the 24-year old deliver? Shami was immaculate with his line and length and removed Younis Khan with a bouncer. He went onto take the wickets of Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz to hog the limelight.

India vs Australia, Perth 2018(24-8-56-6)

Shami bowled brilliantly on the bouncy wicket of newly built Optus Stadium in Perth. The newly-laid wicket had something for the pacers and Shami made the most of it picking up six crucial wickets in the second innings. India were already on the back foot as they conceded 43-run lead and the Aussies were tightening the screws on Virat Kohli and his men when Shami ripped through the Aussie line up.

India vs West Indies, Kolkata 2013(13.1-0-47-5)

West Indies were already in the dumps at Eden Gardens after India had posted 453 in their first innings and were trying very hard to save themselves from an innings defeat. But it was not to be. Walked in Shami and ripped through the Windies line up with some outstanding bowling. The visitors were trying hard and were 110 for 2 at one stage. But Shami produced a brilliant delivery to trap Marlon Samuels in front and triggered a collapse. He went onto take a fifer and India won the game by an innings and 51 runs.

India vs Afghanistan, Southampton 2019(9.5-1-40-4)

In one of the most terrific spells of fast bowling, Shami cleaned up Afghanistan in a low scoring game at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Shami returned with figures of 40 for four which included a superb hattrick. Afghanistan bowled brilliantly to restrict Kohli and his mighty India to 224 for eight. At 213 for seven and with all-rounder Mohammad Nabi at crease, anything was possible but from here on Shami turned the match on its head on. He dismissed Nabi and then sent back Aftab Alam and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for ducks to execute a perfect hattrick.

India vs South Africa, Vishakhapatnam 2019(10.5-2-35-5)

With a chase of 395 runs in the fourth innings, the Proteas were expecting the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin to let the ball do the talking but it was Shami who sliced through their middle and lower order to help India register an easy win. Shami removed Temba Bavuma for a duck and triggered a collapse which saw South Africa lose their five wickets for fifty runs. India won the game by 203 runs and took 1-0 lead in three-match series.

mohammed shamiMohammed Shami averageMohammed Shami battingMohammed Shami houseMohammed Shami salaryMohammed Shami wicketsmohammed shami wife hasin jahan

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more