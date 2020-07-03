Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday Here are Captain Cool’s Greatest Knocks

MS Dhoni will celebrate his 39th birthday on July 7th and what better time to relive some of 'Captain Cool's' greatest knocks and masterful decisions donning blue for Team India and yellow for vivo IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni – Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday Here are Captain Cool’s Greatest Knocks

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is, what many may call, an enigma, or for some, an emotion! You never know what Mahi is up to, but for the legion of fans that adore the former Team India captain, his absence away from the cricket field has only fuelled that chorus of support from fans who adore him as a giant among cricketers in the present era. Ever since making his ODI debut in 2004, MSD has tactfully shaped his career with plenty of thinking and behind that gargantuan support lies a volume of performances.

MS Dhoni will celebrate his 39th birthday on July 7th and what better time to relive some of ‘Captain Cool’s’ greatest knocks and masterful decisions donning blue for Team India and yellow for vivo IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the top matches viewers and fans can watch are:

IPL 2019, Match 25, RR vs CSK

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipuir, Dhoni won the toss and put Rajasthan Royals to bat. Led by Ravindra Jadeja, the Chennai Super Kings bowling department were able to restrict RR to 151/7 in their 20 overs. During the chase, CSK were in a spot at 24/4 inside the first Powerplay. However, it took a 95-run partnership between Rayudu and Dhoni that put their side back in the driver’s seat. Rayudu was unable to remain till the end after he was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a well-deserved 57 off 47. His captain too almost was unbeaten till the end before he was cleaned up by Stokes for a splendid 58 off 43 – with the help of 3 sixes and 2 boundaries. CSK won the match by 4 wickets.

IPL 2018, Match 30, CSK vs DC

Put into bat against Delhi Daredevils back in 2018, CSK were off to a flying start with senior openers Shane Watson & Faf du Plessis stitching 102 runs in 10.5 overs. Their imperious partnership was brought to an end by Vijay Shankar who had the South Africa du Plessis caught by Trent Boult for 33. Watson departed for a valiant 78 coming in just 40 deliveries with 7 sixes and 4 boundaries to his name. Captain MS Dhoni then laid the finishing touches to the innings with a thunderous 22-ball 51 – his innings studded with 5 sixes and 2 fours as CSK posted a mammoth 211/4 in 20 overs. DD were in the chase courtesy Rishabh Pant, who fought a lone battle, adding 79 off 45, but thanks to some cool decision-making by Dhoni, he was able to marshal his troops across to the finish line as CSK registered a clinical 13-run win.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy Final (India vs England)

June 23, 2013 will always be special in the hearts of every Team India fan since the Men in Blue clinched their second ICC Champions Trophy title after defeating hosts England in a nail-biting contest by 5 runs at Edgbaston. The day was also special for MS Dhoni, who then became the first captain to clinch all three ICC major tournaments. Dhoni led India to the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the World Cup in 2011 and lastly the Champions Trophy in 2013. Put into bat in the rain-interrupted 20-over final, India were restricted to 129/7 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 43. Shikhar Dhawan too chipped in with a handy 31 off 24. England were cruising at one point until Ishant Sharma produced a magical over in which he picked up the wickets of the two set batsmen – Ravi Bopara (30) and Eoin Morgan (33) that turned the tide in India’s favour. With England needing 11 off the final over, Ravi Ashwin managed to hold the hosts to 124 as India sealed a historic 5-run win to lift the Champions Trophy.

2016 Asia Cup Final (India vs Bangladesh)

An emphatic six, reminiscent of that 2011 World Cup final finish, by MS Dhoni was the cherry on top as India crushed neighbours Bangladesh by 8 wickets to lift their 6th Asia Cup title in 2016. Shikhar Dhawan (60 off 44), Virat Kohli (41* off 28) and Dhoni (20* off 6) masterminded an ice-cool chase to seal a memorable win at Mirpur in what was a rain-affected 15 overs affair. Chasing 121, India lost Rohit Sharma early as the Hitman departed for just 1 off Al-Amin Hossain in the 2nd over. Dhawan and Kohli then steered the ship and put India on course with a commanding 94-run partnership for the second wicket. Dhawan was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed in 13th over, but the southpaw did the job for Team India as Kohli and his captain Dhoni ensured the visitors to a cool and calm 8-wicket win.

From July 1st to July 8th, viewers and fans can catch full match highlights of some of MSD’s greatest matches at 11 AM & 3 PM on the Star Sports network.

