Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Cricket World Sends Best Wishes to Former India Captain

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who remains a fan favourite despite his career winding down, turned 39 on Tuesday (July 7). The cricketing world joined together to wish the former India captain a happy birthday.
Dhoni may have last played a match in India blue over a year ago but the wicketkeeper-batsman is held in high regard by his peers.
As such, it came as no surprise that social media was flooded with wishes for the man who captained India to two World Cups and one Champions Trophy.
Check out the best reactions below.
One man, countless moments of joy!Let’s celebrate @msdhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes! ️#HappyBirthdayDhoni— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2020
@msdhoni happy birthday Skipper!! pic.twitter.com/J8MENldl9H— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 7, 2020
The Finisher.The Keeper.The Skipper.Once in a lifetime cricketer.Happy Birthday, MSD #HappyBirthdayDhoniHere’s a small tribute to your class https://t.co/aoO331rNaY #aakashvani— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 7, 2020
Here's to our Lion King, enga #Thala @msdhoni, the only one, the super one! #HappyBirthdayDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/h7OshoAIMu— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2020
A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoniThank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020
Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020
Name: MS DhoniWon all ICC Trophies✅Led CSK to 3 IPL titles✅Inspired a generation to chase their dreams✅The next MSD? ❌ Error 404 Next MSD will never be foundWishing once-in-a-lifetime player & captain a very happy birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3BL1RTF81s— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2020
Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020
Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni ❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/WfoRkMmAuo— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2020
It was pleasure. Great work. Happy Birthday @msdhoni https://t.co/klWp0yEk2O— Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 6, 2020
Under Dhoni's captaincy, India posted successful Test series victories home (England 2008) and away against New Zealand (2009) and Sri Lanka (2009).
Throughout his first five years as a Test player, India had lost only two away series, a record which helped them top the Test rankings.
The biggest accomplishment of his career came in 2011 when he powered Team India to a remarkable World Cup victory with his extraordinary leadership skills.
It was after 28 long years that India won the Cup, thanks to a bunch of hardworking and enthusiastic cricketers led by a young and exceptionally astute skipper.
He played a captain's innings in the final against Sri Lanka, where his brilliant unbeaten knock sealed the most memorable victory for his team and country.
