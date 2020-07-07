Happy Birthday MS Dhoni | Dhoni is a Great Story Teller, Shuts Door Only When He Sleeps: Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma has recalled his playing days with MS Dhoni, saying his former India and Chennai Super Kings captain understood players very well and knew when exactly to give them the freedom to do their things.
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni | Dhoni is a Great Story Teller, Shuts Door Only When He Sleeps: Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma has recalled his playing days with MS Dhoni, saying his former India and Chennai Super Kings captain understood players very well and knew when exactly to give them the freedom to do their things.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings