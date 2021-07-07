Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: ICC Pays Rich Tribute to 'Captain Cool', Uploads Video of his Smartest on Field Decisions

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as ‘Captain Cool’, not only for staying calm under pressure situations, but also for making decisions that changed the course of the match and led to a famous victory for India. On his 40th birthday, ICC came up with a video that show the major decisions of Dhoni’s career.

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool 😎On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper 👨‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

The video features masterstroke from World T20 2007, where he gave the last over to little-known Joginder Sharma ahead of experienced Harbhajan Singh. The second on the list was and event from 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia. He introduced R Ashwin into the attack when Maxwell was starting to take the bowlers to the cleaners. Ashwin bowled one on the legs, and was caught out in the deep by Rahane.

The video also features a moment from 2012 T20 World Cup, where after Irfan Pathan was hit for a boundary by Luke Wright, Dhoni decided to come up to the stumps. The result was that the batsman was out LBW cheaply. Next up is the incident from the 2016 T20 World Cup, in the match against Bangladesh.

The latter needed two runs from the last ball to win. Hardik Pandya was the bowler, when Dhoni decided to take off the glove. The bowler bowled it wide of the batsman, and the latter failed to connect. The batsman aware of the situation ran anyway. But Dhoni’s speed trumped Bangladesh that day as Mustafizur Rahman was run out for 0.

Another noteworthy mention is from the same competition. It was during the semifinal against West Indies, and India needed a wicket. It was then Dhoni called Virat Kohli to roll his arm over. Kohli delivered and removed a dangerous Jonhson Charles in no time.

And the last, and perhaps the most important decision of his career was to promote himself in the batting order ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. The move paid off well as Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 to take India to title.

